ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee to increase pay for correctional officers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday announced that the state would increase the salary for correctional officers amid an ongoing national staffing shortage for prison agencies.

“These Tennesseans play a crucial role in ensuring public safety and we remain committed to valuing their important work,” Lee said in a statement.

According to a news release, Tennessee will boost correctional officer pay by 37% starting Thursday. That means the annual starting pay will jump to $44,500. Meanwhile, current security staff will receive a minimum 15% increase.

The Tennessee Department of Correction will also continue to offer a $5,000 hiring bonus payable over 18 months, as it seeks to fill the multiple vacancies statewide.

Individuals interested in applying can find more information here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Kentucky airports to get federal funding for projects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Airports across Kentucky will be getting federal funding for projects that will improve their infrastructure, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration will award more than $40 million this year from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 51 commercial and regional airports, the agency said in a statement. It is the first of five annual rounds of funding that can go toward runways, taxiways, roads, safety, terminals and transit connections, officials said.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

685K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy