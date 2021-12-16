Tennessee to increase pay for correctional officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday announced that the state would increase the salary for correctional officers amid an ongoing national staffing shortage for prison agencies.

“These Tennesseans play a crucial role in ensuring public safety and we remain committed to valuing their important work,” Lee said in a statement.

According to a news release, Tennessee will boost correctional officer pay by 37% starting Thursday. That means the annual starting pay will jump to $44,500. Meanwhile, current security staff will receive a minimum 15% increase.

The Tennessee Department of Correction will also continue to offer a $5,000 hiring bonus payable over 18 months, as it seeks to fill the multiple vacancies statewide.

Individuals interested in applying can find more information here.