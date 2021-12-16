New addiction treatment center planned in Greenup County

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) — A new addiction treatment center is planned in eastern Kentucky, officials said.

Addiction Recovery Care announced on Wednesday that it signed a letter of intent with Bon Secours Mercy Health to purchase part of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital campus in Greenup County.

The company, which provides addiction treatment and recovery services throughout the state, said in a statement that it estimates 250 jobs will be created.

The facility will help ensure residents in a region heavily impacted by the addiction crisis can access the resources and services they need to begin their journeys to recovery, Addiction Recovery Care CEO Tim Robinson said in a statement.

The reopening of the former hospital to help people in recovery “is going to bring hope to this region and help so many people transform their lives” in addition to helping the economy, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Addiction Recovery Care said it focuses on helping individuals become healthy enough to find meaningful employment in their communities.