Edmunds: Nissan Frontier vs. Toyota Tacoma in 2022

By TRAVIS LANGNESS Edmunds
Derrick
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toyota Tacoma has been the most popular midsize truck sold in America through the first half of 2021. It’s also one...

24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Selling Cars in America Right Now

Automakers have found it difficult to keep up with demand in recent months largely because of the worldwide microchip shortage. For much of 2021, the average car sat on dealer lots for between 45 and 50 days. But as production interruptions cut into supply, the average days to sell began dropping rapidly in the summer […]
GAS PRICE
yourchoiceway.com

2022 Toyota RAV4 Review

Buzzy base inline-4 Not very powerful (except Prime) Seek out a RAV4 Prime for the tax breaks and performance, but dealers will expect a premium. The 2022 Toyota RAV4 lives up to its meat-and-potatoes hype, but the Prime serves up green-car red meat. What kind of car is the 2022...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

2021 Toyota 4Runner

It almost feels like the Toyota 4Runner has been around forever, and that is largely because it has undergone almost no changes for the last decade. Some shoppers will argue that this is a bad thing, but considering how popular it was upon release, many of us appreciate the nostalgia. And then there's the risk that a redesign would see the 4Runner lose its prestige as one of the last remaining body-on-frame midsize off-road SUVs. Powered by a V6 engine with loads of torque on tap, it is sure-footed in any environment and can even handle a fair amount of manual labor, handily lugging around up to 5,000 pounds. Sure, there is a lot of competition in the US from more modern rivals like the Ford Edge, but classics are popular for a reason - just look at the Jeep Wrangler. We were handed the keys to a Trail Edition for a few days to see how it measures up.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid just makes sense. Effectively, it's the Toyota Prius it's okay to be seen driving. The Corolla Hybrid was introduced in 2020, packing the same 1.8-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and twin electric motors as the Prius to yield an awfully similar 52 mpg combined fuel economy figure. But instead of being housed in the unfortunate body of a Prius, those 121 horsepower find themselves looking pretty damn sleek, even if they are dampened somewhat by a CVT transmission. The least powerful US Corolla money can buy has just about enough potency for the car to get out of its own way, and as it's only available in one low-spec trim, the Corolla Hybrid is an economy car through-and-through. However, for 2022, Toyota has added an optional Premium Interior package with, amongst other things, upgraded upholstery and power seats to allow it to better rival the Honda Insight and Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid. But with those marques making bold advances, we want to know if the Corolla Hybrid still makes a compelling argument for itself without the addition of more trim levels. To that end, we spent a week with the Corolla Hybrid getting reacquainted.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Frontier#Toyota Tacoma#Vehicles
Top Speed

Retro JDM Comparison: Toyota Supra Vs Nissan 300ZX Vs Mazda RX-7

Japanese sports cars from the 1990s are some of the most recognized ones amongst the car culture. As described by Jeremy Clarkson, in a movie about the Nissan Skyline GT-R, Japan took over the world…and then lost it. While the latter is a topic for another time, what is true for the Skyline also goes for these three – the Toyota Supra, Nissan 300Z, and Mazda RX-7. Our colleagues from “EverydayDriver” - Todd Deeken and Paul Schmucker - take us on a spirited drive with these three JDM legends to determine the pros and cons of each and why they are so desired.
CARS
Top Speed

Three-Row SUV Battle: Nissan Pathfinder vs Ford Explorer

Now the three-row SUV segment is an incredibly crowded place with some popular options like the Honda Pilot, the Toyota Highlander, the Hyundai Palliside, and the Kia Telluride. Believe it or not, buyers now have a choice of 30 different vehicles to choose from, depending on their budget and size requirements.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2010 Barcelona Red Metallic Toyota Tacoma Base V6

Clean CARFAX. Red 2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC BRUSH GUARD TOOL BOX, EXTRA CLEAN, LOCAL TRUCK, 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

What’s Wrong With the 2022 Toyota Tacoma’s Reliability?

The 2022 Toyota Tacoma is one of the best-selling pickup trucks. It’s a compact pickup truck that excels at getting stuff done. Yet the 2022 Toyota is far from perfect. Its reliability rating has for the 2022 Toyota Tacoma model, which has caused the entire Toyota brand’s reliability to drop in Consumer Reports’ rankings. So what’s wrong with the 2022 Toyota Tacoma’s reliability?
TACOMA, WA
wuwm.com

2022 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X Crew Cab 4x4 review

All pickups used to be boxes on big knobby tires with a big ol’ floor-mounted stick shift, a metal bed and rusty (after a couple years) tailgate that flopped down like an exasperated teenager into the family couch. Pickups were strong and he-manly and cheaper than the sports cars that also identified their owners as high-T.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Toyota reveals a dozen EVs, including sports car, pickup and FJ Cruiser-like model

Toyota on Tuesday presented plans to launch 30 electric vehicles across its Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030. It's part of the automaker's overarching plan to reduce fleet-wide carbon emissions by as much as 90% from 2010 levels by the year 2050—a plan that will also see Toyota launch fuel cell vehicles and hybrids.
CARS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Edmunds: 5 must-have features on new cars

Edmunds — (AP) — One of the perks of buying a new vehicle is that it offers features that promise a safer and more convenient driving experience. Some technologies have trickled down from luxury to mainstream segments, while others have been introduced quickly across the market. But which features are essential? ' experts break down five must-have features to look out for on your next car.
CARS
ourcommunitynow.com

2022 Nissan Frontier: Complete redesign produces best version yet

NISSAN - The completely redesigned 2022 Nissan Frontier is ready to take on all challengers in the midsize truck market. Because of ever-changing COVID-19 travel restrictions, the completely redesigned 2022 Nissan Frontier did not make it to this year's Mudfest,
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Toyota Compact Cruiser

Toyota has a history of capable off-road SUVs, from the FJ Cruiser to the 4Runner to the luxurious Land Cruiser. While the Land Cruiser is leaving the American market starting in 2022 and the FJ Cruiser hasn’t been sold here since 2014, Toyota is intent on staying competitive in the off-road space as the market transitions to electric vehicles, and will launch a tough compact electric SUV in the coming years. Previewed by the Compact Cruiser EV concept, the SUV will get boxy styling and rugged bumpers and body cladding. Very little is known about the electric powertrain, but the instant torque of electric motors should make it decently quick and adept at navigating rough terrain.
CARS
Carscoops

Toyota’s Electric Truck Concept Likely Previews A Tacoma EV

Toyota and Lexus unveiled a slew of electric vehicles this morning as the company intends to offer an “EV for everyone.”. As part of this effort, the company will introduce 15 BEVs by 2025, including seven wearing the bZ moniker. By 2030, that number will double to 30. One...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Nissan Frontier Pros and Cons Review: An Old Truck in New Clothes

We waited nearly two decades for a new Nissan Frontier, so perhaps we let our expectations for the all-new 2022 model creep a bit too high. The styling did nothing to dampen our hopes; the new Frontier's looks captivated us. We found it handsome and chunky, aside from the accessory "sport bar" we thought ruined the pickup's proportions. (Still, we'll keep its availability in mind should we ever feel the need to employ the Frontier for an overlanding expedition.)
BUYING CARS
CNET

2022 Nissan Frontier review: Finally keeping up with the Joneses

By the time of its demise, the pre-2022 Nissan Frontier was a frumpy-faced pickup that looked like it was hermetically sealed in a dealership showroom from 2008. By comparison, the 2022 Frontier resembles a concept vehicle, with its chunky fenders and rectilinear design cues across the front and rear ends. It's real sharp, especially in my Pro-4X tester's case, which adds some off-road aesthetics by way of chunky 265/70R17 Hankook all-terrain tires, beadlock-style wheels (part of a $2,790 Pro Premium package), step rails ($750) and the sport bar over the bed ($1,095).
BUYING CARS

