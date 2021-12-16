Edmunds: Nissan Frontier vs. Toyota Tacoma in 2022

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid just makes sense. Effectively, it's the Toyota Prius it's okay to be seen driving. The Corolla Hybrid was introduced in 2020, packing the same 1.8-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and twin electric motors as the Prius to yield an awfully similar 52 mpg combined fuel economy figure. But instead of being housed in the unfortunate body of a Prius, those 121 horsepower find themselves looking pretty damn sleek, even if they are dampened somewhat by a CVT transmission. The least powerful US Corolla money can buy has just about enough potency for the car to get out of its own way, and as it's only available in one low-spec trim, the Corolla Hybrid is an economy car through-and-through. However, for 2022, Toyota has added an optional Premium Interior package with, amongst other things, upgraded upholstery and power seats to allow it to better rival the Honda Insight and Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid. But with those marques making bold advances, we want to know if the Corolla Hybrid still makes a compelling argument for itself without the addition of more trim levels. To that end, we spent a week with the Corolla Hybrid getting reacquainted.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO