CLASSIC CARS: Owner enjoys fair-weather cruising in '51 Chevrolet Special

Bit of a weird one, this, seeing as it’s produced by the manufacturer itself, but the recent ‘Works’ V8 Defender counts because the car is out of production. The last V8 Defender was 20 years ago, and this time, the £150k special gets a 400bhp 5.0-litre n/a V8 from a Jag, plus an ultra-modern eight-speed auto to go with it. Scarily, that’s 60mph in 5.6, and a possible 106mph, limited because of the Land Rover’s barn-door/breeze block aerodynamics. Ok, so it gets thoroughly uprated suspension, but still. And best of all, it still just looks like the Defender we all know and love… and your elbows will still be forced out of the side window by ergonomics designed by someone with very strange proportions.
