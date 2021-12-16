ROAD TEST: 2022 Lexus ES350

Lexus is getting into the EV game with the RZ SUV, which likely shares a platform with the Toyota bZ4X and the Subaru Solterra. This being a Lexus, we're expecting a much posher cabin to go along with its more upscale exterior styling. The powertrain should also be different in the Lexus, as patent filings have revealed the company's plans to use the RZ450e moniker. We know the luxury brand has been working on a two-motor setup called Direct4, which offers standard all-wheel drive and more power than the bZ4x's 215-hp rating. So far, we've only seen teaser photos of the RZ's exterior, but it looks sharply styled with a floating roof, a ducktail spoiler, and aggressive headlamps.

CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO