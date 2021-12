After more than four months Rafael Nadal returns to play, starting the season at the Australian Open. His last match was on August 6th against Harris at the Washington ATP. "Experience tells me that things change very quickly, but today it seems impossible, or almost impossible. Nobody knows what will happen in a month. The only thing I want to do or what I am fighting for is to be prepared if the situation has a small chance to change. If I feel healthy and I am able to play the tournament before Australia and be there 20 days before the Open starts training well, I will be ready"

