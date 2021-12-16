Horoscopes

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By ERIC PETERS Peters Garage
Derrick
 1 day ago

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 — You are charming, honest and trustworthy. You have...

Refinery29

Your December Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Setting You Free

December kicks off with clarity, as dreamy Neptune ends its retrograde journey on December 1. During the planet’s backward dance, which began on June 25 in Pisces, our creative senses were awakened; when Neptune goes direct again, we’ll be able to make use of all that we learned. Soon after, on December 4, a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will give us the drive to plan a seasonal adventure. The middle of the month brings some significant planetary movements: On December 13, action planet Mars enters fiery Sagittarius and chatty Mercury moves into practical Capricorn. The Gemini full moon on December 18 adds emotional confusion to the mix, and asks us to trust our intuition. Venus retrograde commences on December 19 and lasts until January 29, 2022, and the Planet of Love and Pleasure will stay in Capricorn the whole time. This backwards shift occurs the same day that the centaur Chiron ends its five-and-a-half month moonwalk in Aries, and as a result, the forty days and nights of Venus retrograde will center around healing relationships with money and others. The sun glides into Capricorn on December 21, the same day as the winter solstice, ushering in a definite energy shift. Also significant: Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus set off their final astrological square of 2021 on December 24. This is the last in a series of three squares that have been the defining astrological events of 2021, and this one offers us one last push to break clear from the past, allowing us to access a level of freedom that’s greater than what we’ve known before. Finally, lucky Jupiter re-enters Pisces on December 28, bringing mysticism, compassion, and altruism to the forefront of our minds, spirits, and hearts.
LIFESTYLE
Shape Magazine

Your December 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Welcome to 2021's grand finale. Rounding out the year with a season filled with twinkly lights, cozy moments with loved ones, and sweet treats galore, December is replete with opportunities to revel in the moment and look forward to the future. The month's jovial-meets-industrious tone comes to you courtesy of the two signs that the sun occupies throughout the month: knowledge-seeking, free-spirited Sagittarius and hardworking, goal-oriented Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

December horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

The last month of 2022 is action packed and full of change. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4 will bring those unexpected changes and when Mercury enters Capricorn on Dec. 13, communication will be particularly concise. The same day, Mars moves into Sagittarius, bringing an adventurous spirit to our lives.
LIFESTYLE
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: All that hard work could finally pay off

This week we see Mercury and the sun together in Sagittarius. Thursday, Nov. 25: Between Nov. 23 and 25, the sun and then Mercury line up with the south node of the moon. When our ego (sun) and our mind (Mercury) meet the karmic point of least resistance (south node) in the sign of wisdom (Sagittarius) I can almost hear Paul McCartney singing, “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.” After one month of Scorpionic turmoil, it’s time to relax and let it be – not to be confused with “let it go,” which means to acknowledge what is otherwise an unquestionable truth. What is meant to be, will be, what is meant to unfold will unfold. It was Nov. 25, 1867, that Alfred Nobel registered his fifth patent. For dynamite.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 12/06/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): The Mars/Pluto sextile is motivational. It's perfect for training for a marathon, starting a new diet, or beginning a creative project you always dreamed of doing. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Playing it safe never got anyone anywhere. It's time to pull out...
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning December 3, 2021. “All my days I have longed equally to travel the right road and to take my own errant path,” wrote Norwegian-Danish novelist Sigrid Undset. I think she succeeded in doing both. She won a Nobel Prize for Literature. Her trilogy about a 14th-century Norwegian woman was translated into 80 languages. I conclude that for her—as well as for you in the coming weeks and months—traveling the right road and taking your own errant path will be the same thing.
LIFESTYLE
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of December 13

Early Monday morning, action planet Mars enters Sagittarius, marking a shift away from the single-minded focus that characterized Mars in Scorpio and toward a way of doing things that is adventurous and open-ended. Later on Monday, communication planet Mercury enters Capricorn and encourages us to let go of any wishful thinking so that we can see our lives for what they really are: difficult and unfair, but lovely, too. Then, at the end of the week, Saturday night brings a full moon in Gemini, sign of thought and communication. The tangled ideas you’ve been turning over and over in your head might now become clear. The feelings you’ve long struggled to express may finally demand to be spoken out loud.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
horoscope.com

December 2021 New Moon Eclipse in Sagittarius Horoscopes

The last new moon of the year hits on Friday, December 3 at 11:43pm PT (or during the wee hours of Saturday, if you’re on eastern time) in the party hard and happy-go-lucky sign of Sagittarius. While new moons are often thought of as the quietest phase of the lunar cycle, this one happens to fall on a solar eclipse. So, it’s here to grab our attention by bringing exciting new beginnings that spin us in a totally new direction (but perhaps one we’ve known has been waiting for us all along).
LIFESTYLE
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Dec. 15, 2021: Don Johnson, make sure your decisions count

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Michelle Dockery, 40; Adam Brody, 42; Julie Taymor, 69; Don Johnson, 72. Happy Birthday: Reflect, and you’ll come up with a plan that combines what makes you happy, a change of lifestyle, and heading in a direction that has meaning and brings you peace of mind. Make sure your decisions count and that they encourage you to live life your way and to maintain the integrity and feel-good mindset that promote a better future. Your numbers are 2, 13, 20, 26, 33, 42, 45.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Your Capricorn Monthly Horoscope for December

December 4: New Moon + Total Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius. December is YOUR month, when we make the powerful shift from Sagittarian season into Capricorn season, my darling goat! The month starts off with a burst of life-changing Sagittarius energy with the total solar eclipse (also a New Moon) in that sign, placing the energetic focus on your mindset and hidden world. This particular eclipse cycle of the past 18 months has been in your 12th house, so the changes you’ve experienced have been private, but still game-changers for you. Prepare for the universe to put the final touches on this area of your life over the next six months.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Dec. 14, 2021: Vanessa Hudgens, think and do for yourself

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Vanessa Hudgens, 33; Sophie Monk, 42; Beth Orton, 51; Dee Wallace, 73. Happy Birthday: A liberated attitude will help you prepare for unexpected changes this year. Rise to all occasions, and display your ability to adjust. Use your resources to overcome any obstacle and turn it into an opportunity. Rely on your intuition, not what someone tells you. Think and do for yourself. Honesty is the quickest path to peace of mind. Your numbers are 9, 17, 22, 24, 37, 41, 46.
CELEBRITIES
coachellavalleyweekly.com

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It’s a favorable time to get excited about your long-range future—and to entertain possibilities that have previously been on the edges of your awareness. I’d love to see you open your heart to the sweet dark feelings you’ve been sensing, and open your mind to the disruptive but nourishing ideas you need, and open your gut to the rumbling hunches that are available. Be brave, Aries! Strike up conversations with the unexpected, the unknown, and the undiscovered.
LIFESTYLE
fredonialeader.org

[SATIRE] Horoscopes

Welcome to horoscopes. I’m going to tell you how you should prepare for finals. Aries: skim over everything posted on oncourse and if your class doesn’t have any oncourse posts, just improv it. Taurus: create an incredibly believable story (example: my laptop was thrown into the refrigerator, breaded...
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

The December 2021 cold moon will bring you explosive good luck

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) Your mind is on fire, Aries! You have an important message that you’d like to broadcast to the world. This full moon could help you to launch an important writing, speaking, advertising or social media endeavor to great success. People will be listening! Contractual matters could also reach a conclusion near this time. Lastly, you may take some short-distance travel now, too, venturing to nearby towns and enjoying the festive spirit.
ASTRONOMY
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Well+Good

Astrologers Say One Zodiac Sign Is Poised To Have the Best 2022 Ever

While we may be chugging along collectively in the Age of Aquarius—a time largely marked by humanitarian pursuits and innovation—Aquarian water-bearers will soon relinquish their fortuitous spot in the celestial spotlight. In 2021, Jupiter was in the sign of Aquarius, offering its associated cosmic wave of luck and good fortune to the air sign. But soon, Jupiter and the sunny energy it brings will move into Pisces, making the water sign destined to have the best year of all signs in 2022.
LIFESTYLE

