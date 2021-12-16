ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

WVU students affected by pandemic benefit from scholarship

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Some West Virginia University students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are benefiting from a special fundraising program, the university said.

Through the fall semester, $748,062 has been awarded to 730 students. Contributions to the “We Are Stronger Together” effort help students with tuition, room and board and other educational expenses, the university said in a news release.

Economic challenges of the pandemic have made it difficult for some students to afford higher education costs. Students may be forced to leave school, suspend their education or enroll elsewhere without the aid, the release said.

Gifts are made through the WVU Foundation. Students who believe they qualify should contact the Mountaineer Hub and submit an online ticket requesting assistance.

Comments / 0

Related
mybuckhannon.com

Upshur County students earn Shepherd University scholarships

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va.— The following students have been awarded privately funded scholarships from the Shepherd University Foundation. The Foundation will provide more than $2 million in student, faculty, and program support for the 2021-22 academic year. Located in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, Shepherd University is a regional public university accredited by...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
purdue.edu

Students, faculty and staff to reap benefits from Purdue's strong financial position

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With affordability and accessibility at the forefront of Purdue University’s higher education mission and buoyed by record enrollment, a sound investment strategy and extremely low institutional debt yielding nearly unprecedented financial stability, university officials on Friday (Dec. 3) announced a series of benefits for students, faculty and staff at its West Lafayette campus. The measures are:
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
northwestgeorgianews.com

Reinhardt nursing student awarded $4K in scholarship money

Just before Reinhardt University's holiday break, nursing student Steven Howard was awarded a special gift for his pursuit of a degree in the university's Cauble School of Nursing. “I had no idea about the gift. My family and one classmate knew about it – and they did a very good...
CHARITIES
pittstate.edu

Strategic communication student chosen for prestigious scholarship

Kori McIntosh-Brown, a senior honors student majoring in strategic communication at Pittsburg State, has been chosen as one of three scholars for the Inez Y. Kaiser Memorial Fund and has been awarded $2,500. The scholarship was created in honor of a groundbreaking Black graduate. Kaiser, born in Kansas City, Kansas,...
PITTSBURG, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Wvu#Ap#The Wvu Foundation#The Mountaineer Hub
Newsday

Farmingdale State partners with scholarship program for DACA students

A privately funded scholarship program to help fund college educations for students brought to the country illegally as children has added Farmingdale State College as a partner school, the first on Long Island and in the SUNY system. TheDream.US National Scholarship Program, based in Washington, D.C., relies on donations from...
FARMINGDALE, NY
WDIO-TV

Lake Superior College students receive scholarships

Tuesday, was a great day for five lucky students at Lake Superior College. Each one of these students were presented with "The Gene Haas Scholarship" for the spring semester 2022. The funding from Gene Haas Foundation and the Lake Superior College Foundation is focused on helping to recruit and retain...
DULUTH, MN
cincinnatimagazine.com

What Colleges, Faculty, and Students Learned From the Pandemic

As the global COVID-19 pandemic dawns in March 2020, Joan Ferrante awakes with a plan: She’ll write a book. She recruits colleagues at Northern Kentucky University, who are scrambling to reinvent their classes for remote teaching, to be her potential co-authors. The whole world has the feeling of unprecedented...
CINCINNATI, OH
keiseruniversity.edu

Keiser University Tallahassee Students Awarded Scholarships from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Foundation

Three Keiser University Tallahassee nursing students are among the latest recipients of academic scholarships from the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Foundation (TMHF). The total amount of each scholarship is $5,000 split over two academic semesters. The Keiser University students, Mackenzie Hardy, Leeann Relken, and Zjarea Grant, are earning their Associate of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDTV

WVU: 4 students referred for sharing threats

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four West Virginia University students could face discipline after they allegedly shared threatening information online, the university said Wednesday. In a statement, WVU said the students have been referred to the Office of Student Conduct where they could face disciplinary action, up to and including expulsion.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
The Associated Press

Fairmont State offering aid for students affected by COVID

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Fairmont State University will continue offering aid during the spring semester for students affected by COVID-19, the West Virginia school announced. Awards of $1,500 may be given to full-time students enrolled for the spring semester, while students enrolled part-time can receive $1,000, the school said Thursday.
FAIRMONT, WV
Lima News

Three local students earn scholarships to Baldwin Wallace

BEREA, Ohio — Hannah Pack, of Minster, Megan Jurosic, of New Knoxville, and Luke Vonderhaar, of New Bremen, each received scholarships from Baldwin Wallace University. Jurosic graduated from New Knoxville High School and is now studying management, innovation and marketing. She earned the Reed Family Scholarship. Pack graduated from...
NEW BREMEN, OH
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Bucks County students awarded full high school scholarships from Connelly Foundation

The Connelly Foundation announced in a virtual ceremony its 2022-23 Neumann Scholars. It is awarding 44 academically-talented eighth grade students from 29 regional parochial schools with four-year, full scholarships to attend any Philadelphia Archdiocesan high school of their choosing. Each student will receive a grant for the full high school...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

N.J. high school switches to remote learning until 2022 after spike in COVID cases

A Middlesex County vocational and technical school switched to remote learning Thursday due to an uptick in COVID cases, a school official said. “Due to an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 case and the number of close contacts, the East Brunswick Campus of the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools has decided to close school and transition to fully remote instruction beginning on Thursday, Dec. 9,” Principal Michael J. Cappiello said in an announcement posted on the school’s website.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Liberal First

Hospital auxiliary awards scholarships to SCCC students

Rebecca Ortiz and Manny Puentes are both seeking medical degrees at Seward County Community College. “I’m a surgical technologist,” Ortiz said. “I’m currently in the nursing program, the second year, for RN, and I’d like to continue my education as far as nursing goes,” Puentes said. “I’m interested in either being a nurse practitioner or an anesthesiologist. I still have a little time to decide, but I definitely want to keep going.”
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Extends Pandemic Food Assistance Benefits For K-12 Students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials say eligible K-12 students in North Carolina will continue to receive food assistance through the 2021-22 school year thanks to an extension of the P-EBT food assistance program. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced on Thursday it received approval from...
EDUCATION
Jackson Free Press

JSU Wins Tax Case Competition, USM Student Donation and MSU Speaking Center

A team of Jackson State University College of Business students recently joined eight other regional teams as winners of the Deloitte FanTAXtic Tax Case competition. The goal of the competition is to help students gain real-world business experience and familiarize themselves with the tax profession early in their academic careers, a release from JSU says.
JACKSON, MS
comancheok.net

Strengthening policy to benefit students

I must start by congratulating Marlow on a huge win Saturday. It’s been an incredible journey for both the Outlaws and the Washington Warriors. To have the two top teams in Class 2A in one Senate District is a testament to what public education is doing in rural Oklahoma and I’m incredibly proud to represent both school districts.
EDUCATION
kscequinox.com

How Zoom affects students and classes

After over a year of transitioning to Zoom as the new normal for meetings and classes, how has social distancing changed the college landscape?. Students like junior Izzy Lazlinger said that COVID has affected her motivation to go to class and get work done. According to Lazlinger, if a class offers hybrid attendance, she is more likely to attend using Zoom than in person, because going to class in person can feel like an unneeded risk when classes are still online. Lazlinger also stated that she feels like it takes more energy to make herself attend classes than before the pandemic, and that sometimes she just doesn’t have any motivation to go. Lazlinger said that the state of the world has left her feeling less hopeful for the future than before the pandemic, which could contribute to deteriorated mental health in students.
KEENE, NH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

685K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy