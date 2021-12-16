ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Hershey revamps its Insights Centers for more customer collaboration

By Anthony Myers
Confectionary News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHershey’s rebranded Insights Centers have been designed to offer immersive experiences for customer collaboration to help the company with its strategic planning and retail growth initiatives. Based at Hershey’s Pennsylvania headquarters, the centers will offer three distinct capabilities that reflect the most current retail trends and technologies impacting...

www.confectionerynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

AdAdapted Expands Executive Team To Build Out New Business Units And Offerings

Alison O’Keefe and Joshua Sukenic join AdAdapted to focus on business expansion initiatives, including the company’s recently-launched self-managed solution, AdAdapted Direct, as well as growth of strategic retail partnerships. AdAdapted, the leading Shopping List Marketing and insights platform for CPG brands, agencies, and retailers, announced it has hired...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Rokt CEO on $325M Fundraise, Maximizing Retail Data & Upcoming IPO

E-commerce data platform Rokt is prepping for an IPO as it comes off of a $325 million Series E fundraise, and CEO Bruce Buchanan joined Cheddar to discuss the future of his company. He explained how Rokt uses data science to optimize the consumer experience with their clients and discussed the goal to go public in 2023. "We're at a size and scale now where it's important we can give liquidity to investors, we can use the public markets to attract more talent, and we can use the public markets also to go on and acquire more businesses," he said. "We think it's about time that we do list."
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Generating actionable insights from customer satisfaction surveys

Customers now have incredible power. They are the ones truly in the driver’s seat when it comes to making brand decisions and deciding where companies ultimately go. The reality within this shift, however, is that you have to make an intentional effort to hear what your customers prefer and need. Customer satisfaction surveys can be a highly effective tool for this purpose and can generate actionable insights if you approach them the proper way.
MARKETS
pymnts

Bamboo Rose Teams With Blue Yonder on Consumer-Focused Product Strategy

Multi-enterprise product and supply chain platform Bamboo Rose recently partnered with digital supply chain platform Blue Yonder to help retailers integrate their innovation, demand planning, product development and supply chain operations, according to a Wednesday (Dec. 15) press release. The collaboration brings together Bamboo Rose’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Sourcing...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
austinnews.net

Metro One Unveils Plans to Launch Mobile Commerce Platform, Shelfy.io, on WooCommerce by Signing Gili's Goodies, a Gourmet Gifting Company

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC PINK:WOWI) ('Metro One') today announced that its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd. ('Shelfy.io' or 'Shelfy') has signed Gili's Goodies, an online seller of gourmet gifts ('Gili's'), as its first customer on the soon to be launched WooCommerce plug-in. WooCommerce is an open-source, completely customizable eCommerce platform which runs 29% of the top 1 million sites using e-commerce technology.1.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Roland Revamps Its In-Store Retail Experience

Musical instrument manufacturer Roland on Wednesday (Dec. 15) announced the rollout of a personalized technology, branded Audience Specific Experience ASX, which allows stores to control the lighting, video and audio in its Roland Store experience at select U.S. and global locations. The company’s new innovation can be changed by pressing...
RETAIL
chainstoreage.com

Timberland digitally tests concepts with customers

Timberland is leveraging an augmented reality (AR) platform to give customers digital sneak previews of physical and experiential ideas, concepts and prototypes. The outdoor gear and apparel brand utilizes the Vurvey AR solution to enable its customers to digitally interact with concepts in 3D and visualize them in their physical environment. The Vurvey AR platform combines 3D visualization with video survey tools that Timberland uses to provide customers with a digital view of concepts that represent how they will appear in final execution, while collecting feedback.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Uniphore Collaborates With Cisco To Enable Better Customer Experiences

Uniphore joins Cisco SolutionsPlus Partner Program. Uniphore, the leader in Conversational Automation, announced that it has joined Cisco SolutionsPlus, an industry-leading partner program that helps enterprise buyers design and implement complete end-to-end customer solutions. Through Cisco’s SolutionsPlus Program, Cisco’s customers and channel partners can purchase Uniphore’s conversational automation products to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Relationships#Art#Innovation#Cpg
martechseries.com

Qumu Announces Partnership with Kollective and Unveils its Revamped Partner Program to Meet Growing Enterprise Video Needs of Global Organizations

Qumu Corporation, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced a new partnership with Kollective, a provider of enterprise content delivery networking (ECDN) infrastructure for internal communications. Kollective incorporates enterprise-grade video into its software platform to deliver internal content faster, more reliably and with less bandwidth to its network of customers that span banking, healthcare, food brands and airlines. By combining Qumu’s video engagement tools with Kollective’s delivery platform, users receive an infinitely scalable video communications solution.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Custom Glass Solutions Enhances Collaboration With 8×8 XCaaS

8×8, Inc. a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced that Custom Glass Solutions (CGS) has chosen 8×8 XCaaS to provide its staff with secure and reliable cloud communications capabilities for enhanced employee and customer engagement. A major provider of large-format, laminated glass systems in North America, CGS...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

ATSG Expands Its Portfolio To Enhance Network Management, Collaboration, Contact Center And SD-WAN, With Acquisition Of Optanix, Inc.

Optanix is named a challenger in the 2021 Gartner Managed Network Services Magic Quadrant. ATSG, a global, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, announced its acquisition of Optanix, Inc., a leading technology and managed services provider and challenger in the 2021 Gartner Managed Network Services Magic Quadrant. With a portfolio that directly enhances ATSG’s Technology Solutions as a Service Offerings, this acquisition will bring an expansion of high-end managed services and monitoring technologies in advanced networking, collaboration, and contact center to the ATSG portfolio of solutions. As a challenger in the Gartner Managed Network Services Magic Quadrant for the past two years, Optanix has become a leader in providing standardized and automated Managed Network Services for SD-WAN, LAN, and WAN networks that are flexible with robust business outcome reporting. This acquisition also will further bolster ATSG’s enterprise capabilities in unified communications (UC) infrastructure, contact center solutions, and acquire market differentiated intellectual property.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
Motley Fool

Why Appian Is So Popular With Its Customers

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. One of the biggest compliments that any business...
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

Generating authentic holiday customer insights in the store

Across the country, retailers are experiencing an influx of holiday foot traffic. Retail executives should consider this as an opportunity to capture meaningful insights from their consumers. In gathering more data on consumer behavior as it relates to the shopper experience, retailers can develop a greater understanding of not only who their target consumer is and how their needs are changing, but also gain perspective on their individual experiences with their store and identify areas of strength and opportunities.
RETAIL
Business Insider

Empowering customer experience beyond the contact center

Customer experience is your brand's most powerful differentiator. AI-powered customer experience gets smarter with every interaction. Reactive customer service isn't enough. Brands need to meet customers wherever they are. Today's consumers expect convenience, immediacy, and personalization — in a marketplace where instant gratification is becoming more important than resolution.
ECONOMY
progressivegrocer.com

Hershey’s a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Co. and The Hershey Co. have teamed up to create a co-branded chocolate milk, marking Hershey’s first partnership with a premium milk company. Hershey’s a2 Milk pairs America’s No. 1 milk chocolate brand with one of the country’s fastest-growing premium milk brands to offer a natural chocolate milk with the taste, nutrition and all-family appeal that should stimulate premium milk sales. a2 Milk comes from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein rather than the combination of A1 and A2 proteins contained in most dairy products. Published research suggests milk naturally containing the A2 protein may help avoid stomach discomfort in some people. Coupling a2 Milk with Hershey’s cocoa creates a chocolate milk with Hershey’s classic flavor, 8 grams of protein per serving, and no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Hershey’s a2 Milk, using 2% reduced-fat a2 Milk, is scheduled to arrive at retail in January 2022. The suggested retail price for a 59-ounce carton is $4.49, which falls in line with the pricing for The a2 Milk Co.’s other milks.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Conversational Automation Firm Uniphore Joins Cisco SolutionsPlus Partner Program

Uniphore, the leader in Conversational Automation, this week announced that it has joined Cisco SolutionsPlus, an industry-leading partner program that helps enterprise buyers design and implement complete end-to-end customer solutions. Through Cisco’s SolutionsPlus Program, Cisco’s customers and channel partners can purchase Uniphore’s conversational automation products to enable more efficient, frictionless...
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Bloomin' Brands parts ways with chief customer officer amid reorganization

The owner of Outback Steakhouse has parted ways with its chief customer officer of more than two years, Michael Stutts. The move is the result of a reorganization at Bloomin' Brands that will bring the digital team into the marketing department and put the information technology department under a functional IT leader, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy