Hershey revamps its Insights Centers for more customer collaboration

Optanix is named a challenger in the 2021 Gartner Managed Network Services Magic Quadrant. ATSG, a global, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, announced its acquisition of Optanix, Inc., a leading technology and managed services provider and challenger in the 2021 Gartner Managed Network Services Magic Quadrant. With a portfolio that directly enhances ATSG’s Technology Solutions as a Service Offerings, this acquisition will bring an expansion of high-end managed services and monitoring technologies in advanced networking, collaboration, and contact center to the ATSG portfolio of solutions. As a challenger in the Gartner Managed Network Services Magic Quadrant for the past two years, Optanix has become a leader in providing standardized and automated Managed Network Services for SD-WAN, LAN, and WAN networks that are flexible with robust business outcome reporting. This acquisition also will further bolster ATSG’s enterprise capabilities in unified communications (UC) infrastructure, contact center solutions, and acquire market differentiated intellectual property.
