Some parents may have received a child tax credit payment that was smaller than expected in December. The sixth and possibly final round of direct payments went out to eligible families on Wednesday, Dec. 15, either via direct deposit or through paper checks sent in the mail. But because of a technical issue that resulted in some families being overpaid earlier this year, some may have received less than what they were sent in previous months.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO