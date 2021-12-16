ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

ESA contract to advance Vega-C competitiveness

ESA Blog Navigator
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleESA’s Vega-C launch vehicle will fly in the second quarter of 2022 offering more performance to all orbits and extended mission flexibility at a similar cost to the current Vega. A new contract aims to widen these mission capabilities to capture new opportunities and satisfy emerging market needs to...

www.esa.int

Comments / 0

Related
ESA Blog Navigator

Investing recovery and resilience funds in space projects

Green and digital transition in Europe will benefit from ESA expertise that supports national plans for investing recovery and resilience funds in space projects. The corresponding arrangement for ESA’s assistance to the Italian National Project concerning Earth observation and space transportation and associated protocol were signed on the margin of the first Giornata Nazionale dello Spazio (Italian National Space Day), held at the Italian Space Agency (ASI) headquarters in Rome on 16 December 2021, by the Italian Minister for Digital Transition and Technological Innovation and delegated authority for space, Vittorio Colao, and ESA Director General, Josef Aschbacher, in the presence of the ASI President, Giorgio Saccoccia.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

ESA Signs Contract with GomSpace to Build Scout CubeMAP

PARIS (ESA PR) — ESA has signed a contract with GomSpace to build the Scout CubeMAP mission. Embracing the concept of New Space, CubeMAP is a trio of nanosatellites to help quantify atmospheric processes in the upper atmosphere and how they impact our climate. The constellation will measure water vapour, carbon dioxide, methane, ozone, nitrous oxide and aerosols – all of which play a key role in the greenhouse effect and climate change.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
gpsworld.com

Javier Benedicto to lead ESA’s Navigation Directorate

Javier Benedicto will become the director of Navigation for the European Space Agency (ESA) on Feb. 16, 2022, when current director Paul Verhoef retires. Verhoef has served as director for almost six years, after a 40-year career spanning the European Commission, ESA and private industry. Benedicto is now head of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Themis tanking test marks milestone in ESA’s path to reusability

The ESA (European Space Agency) has taken a major step towards developing reusable rockets with the completion of a series of tanking tests for its Themis vehicle, which will serve as a testbed for the agency to experiment with launch and landing operations. After initially announcing plans for a reusable...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esa#Europe#Competitiveness#Avio#Cco#The Esa Council#Ariane
Silicon Republic

Dublin’s Danalto to work with ESA on IoT indoor tracking tech

Trinity College Dublin spin-out Danalto will work with the European Space Agency to develop low-infrastructure indoor location technologies. Dublin-based IoT software company Danalto has won a contract with the European Space Agency (ESA). The 18-month contract will see it work with the ESA on low-infrastructure, indoor location technologies that complement the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

NASA Northrop Grumman Contract to Advance SLS Development

NASA has awarded Northrop Grumman a $3.19 billion contract to develop, produce and upgrade the dual solid rocket boosters for the Space Launch System (SLS) heavy-lift rocket, a cornerstone of the agency’s efforts to return to the Moon with human explorers and prepare for human expeditions to Mars... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Lunar Robot Wars: ESA-ESRIC Space Resources Challenge

Driving and walking rovers competed to survey a shadowy analog of the south polar lunar surface for useable resources during the inaugural ESA-ESRIC Space Resources Challenge. Some 13 teams from across Europe and Canada took part in last month’s field test, with the winners due to be announced shortly.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
ESA Blog Navigator

New student teams selected to fly experiments on REXUS and BEXUS

Due to the high quality of the proposals and the limited number of slots available on the launch vehicles, the decision process proved to be very difficult for the selection panel. In the end, ten SNSA/ESA sponsored teams were selected to participate in the REXUS/BEXUS programme, where they will design, build, test and fly their own experiments to the edge of space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ESA Blog Navigator

Earth from Space: Kourou, French Guiana

Ahead of the upcoming Ariane 5 launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over Kourou – home to Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, an overseas department of France. Click on the image below to explore it in its full 10 m resolution.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Why Cutting Airport Emissions Is A Key For The Aviation Industry

There is a lot of talk about net-zero emissions flight. But what about net-zero ground operations? Industry experts say that improving airport operational efficiency is not to be overlooked and that it will be a key factor in helping the industry reach its overall emissions targets. When it comes to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Astronaut Applicants Thanked as ESA Contacts All Candidates

PARIS (ESA PR) — Applicants to ESA’s astronaut selection are being thanked for their patience as thousands of acceptance or rejection notifications are distributed to candidates across Europe. Head of Space Medicine at ESA, Guillaume Weerts, says he and his team have been very conscious of the need...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

ESA Spurs 5G Digital Connectivity

PARIS (ESA PR) — Efforts to enable seamless connectivity and reduce the digital divide by using telecommunications satellites to enhance terrestrial 5G services have leapt forward. A new era of digitalisation and connectivity, between everything and everyone, has the potential to change how people interact, live and work – as...
TECHNOLOGY
Aviation Week

ESA, NASA Detail Latest Glitch In JWST Launch Preparation

LYON—An interface issue has interrupted final payload testing of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), causing the latest launch delay, NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) official say. The launch was delayed to at least Dec. 24; an update is to be provided after a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. EST...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ESA Blog Navigator

Information session from 303rd ESA Council

Replay of the online media information session following the 303rd ESA Council held on 15 December 2021. Updates were provided to the media on ESA Programmes, as well as preparations for the European Space Summit (planned for February 2022), the implementation of the ESA/EU Financial Framework Partnership Agreement, assistance to ESA Member States Italy and Greece, adoption of the ESA budget 2022, contributions of space projects to peaceful international relations and the rollout of the Director General’s Agenda 2025 on the way to the ESA Ministerial Meeting in November 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theregister.com

ESA promises to get back to would-be astronauts by the end of 2021

Delays are a way of life for the space community, and the European Space Agency (ESA) has flown past its latest deadline for replying to astronaut applicants. In a post entitled "Astronaut applicants thanked as ESA contacts all candidates," Guillaume Weerts, head of space medicine, admitted that it actually hadn't.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AUTOCAR.co.uk

The hydrogen plane aiming to make flying emissions-free

The aviation industry presents the biggest challenge in reducing CO2 emissions in the transport world. Planes currently use huge fuel-burning jet engines, and the weight of batteries means that replacing them with purely electric versions simply isn’t feasible. Blame physics. But there’s good news for those hoping to rack...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Airbus will Build ESA’s Ariel Exoplanet Hunting Satellite

PARIS (ESA PR) — ESA and Airbus have signed a contract to move forward with the design and construction of the Atmospheric Remote-sensing Infrared Exoplanet Large-survey, Ariel, planned for launch in 2029. Ariel is the third in a trio of dedicated exoplanet missions conceived by ESA focusing on various aspects...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theiet.org

Musk ‘making the rules’ for space sector, ESA head says

The new head of the European Space Agency (ESA) has urged European leaders to intervene and co-ordinate to prevent SpaceX CEO Elon Musk making the space economy his personal playground. ESA director-general Josef Aschbacher expressed his views on Musk’s outsized role in the space sector in an interview with the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

ESA Moves Forward with Your Ideas for 11 Pioneering Missions

PARIS (ESA PR) — You spoke, we listened. Last September, we asked for your ideas for future space missions. Our goal was to tap into the insight, expertise and creativity of European citizens, companies and academia to help us plan for the future. Based on over 200 ideas, ESA Discovery & Preparation is now launching 11 new activities over the course of the coming year, that will together shape the future of space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy