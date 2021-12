If someone on your list this holiday season is a foodie — or just someone who loves to eat — there are food gifts aplenty to choose from. You could get them an impressive holiday gift basket from Hickory Farms or festive (and more affordable) chocolate peppermint loaf from Costco. Home entertaining queen Ina Garten collaborated with Goldbelly, meaning you can get Barefoot Contessa approved treats without a trip to the Hamptons. Or you could give a gift that keeps on giving with a meal delivery service like Hello Fresh or Daily Harvest, which are expected to continue to become more and more popular (via Grand View Research).

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO