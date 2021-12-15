ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
51 years later, George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord' goes Hollywood with celebrity video

The first-ever official music video for George Harrison's hit "My Sweet Lord" has finally arrived — just 51 years after its release in late 1970 and two decades after "the quiet Beatle's" death. And it's chock-full of celebrity faces. Released Wednesday, the visual continues the celebration of the...

Watch a New Video for George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord,” ft. Fred Armisen, Vanessa Bayer, Jeff Lynne, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Mark Hamill, “Weird Al” Yankovic & More

On Wednesday, the first-ever music video for the George Harrison classic “My Sweet Lord” was debuted — and to say the Harrison family gathered a formidable group of A-list talent to appear in the video wouldn’t quite do it justice. Starring Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer,...
Guitar Player

Five Storied Guitars from George Harrison’s 'Concert for Bangladesh'

As Peter Frampton noted, there was no shortage of guitarists at the Concert for Bangladesh. And while some of the electric guitars that were played at one or both shows are famous – consider Eric Clapton’s “Brownie” Strat, which he used for the second show after abandoning the Gibson Byrdland he played in the first set – others remain mired in mystery.
NME

George Harrison’s former manager Denis O’Brien dies aged 80

Denis O’Brien, the former manager of George Harrison, has died aged 80. O’Brien’s daughter, Kristen O’Brien, told The Associated Press (via Billboard) that her father passed away at the Great Western Hospital in Swindon last Friday (December 3). He had been admitted for severe abdominal pains although an exact cause...
xsnoize.com

All-star cast honour GEORGE HARRISON in the first-ever official music video for his iconic hit song, 'My Sweet Lord'

An all-star cast from the worlds of music, TV, film and comedy have come together to honour George Harrison in the first-ever official music video for his iconic hit song, 'My Sweet Lord.' Directed by Lance Bangs and executive produced by Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine, the video stars Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as metaphysical special agents who are tasked by the head of a clandestine agency, played by Mark Hamill, to search for that which can’t be seen.
American Songwriter

George Harrison Video for “My Sweet Lord” Features Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Fred Armisen, and Dozens of Cameos

More than 50 Years after the release of “My Sweet Lord,” George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass hit is finally getting the music video treatment. Directed by Lance Bangs, and executive produced by son Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine, the video features an all-star cast of Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as special agents tasked by the head of a secret agency, played by Star Wars star Mark Hamill.
openculture.com

George Harrison “My Sweet Lord” Gets an Official Music Video, Featuring Ringo Starr, Al Yankovic, Patton Oswalt & Many Others

To help celebrate the 50th anniversary of George Harrison’s classic solo album, All Things Must Pass, the classic track, “My Sweet Lord,” has now received an official music video. And it features a number of cameo appearances–from other former Beatles (Ringo Starr), to family members (Olivia Harrison and Dhani Harrison), to other guests (Mark Hamill, Fred Armisen, Al Yankovic, Rosanna Arquette). Enjoy.
arcamax.com

Sir Ringo Starr appears in George Harrison music video

A host of stars have come together to appear in the first-ever music video for George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord'. The former Beatles star died from lung cancer in 2001, at the age of 58, but the likes of Mark Hamill and Sir Ringo Starr have joined forces to record a video for the 1970 single.
Inside the Magic

Harrison Ford’s Breakout Role Was Supposed to Go to Another Hollywood Heavyweight

On the heels of the success of the Star Wars original trilogy’s first two movies — Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) — George Lucas’s Lucasfilm, Ltd. launched a new action-adventure franchise with Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981).
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
