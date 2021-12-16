State Police Investigate Gift Card Scam in Chester County

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Kennett Square Police have arrested a wanted Coatesville man on gun charges. Authorities say that on December 9, 2021, Tyreek Blaylock, 22, of Coatesville, PA, was taken into custody for his involvement in an incident that occurred in the 500 Block of Magnolia Street on August 30, 2021. Investigators determined that Blaylock was present in the Borough on the evening of August 30 at multiple locations, including a disturbance in the 800 block of S Washington Street, an accident in the area of Magnolia and Meredith Streets, and the fight that occurred in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Additionally, a firearm, which Blaylock is not legally able to possess, was found in his vehicle during an investigation into the incident. Tyreek Blaylock was turned over to Chester County Prison’s Central Booking on December 9, 2021, after he was taken into custody for his arrest warrant.

