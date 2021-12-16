ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

State Police Investigate Gift Card Scam in Chester County

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — State Police in Chester County are investigating a scam where victims were prompted to send money and gift cards. Authorities state that a 45-year-old male and a 43-year-old female...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Police Arrest Woman for Forgery

WEST CHESTER, PA — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police have arrested a woman for attempting to pass a fraudulent check. Authorities state that on December 11, 2021, Officers were dispatched to the Citizen’s Bank located at 1393 Dilworthtown Crossing in Thornbury Township, Chester County, for a female attempting to pass a fraudulent check. Upon arrival, the female subject was identified as Michelle Ann Brossoit, age 61, who was subsequently arrested and transported to Chester County Prison to await her preliminary arraignment.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

West Caln Police Officer Arrested for Shooting Into Moving Car

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Sgt. Anthony Sparano of the West Caln Police Department for recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle. The 53-year-old police officer from Coatesville fired his service weapon into a moving vehicle in connection to a motor vehicle stop for a traffic violation in November 2021. The driver, the vehicle’s sole occupant, sustained no injuries from the shooting.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrants Issued for Man and Woman in Chester County

WEST CHESTER, PA — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department announced that arrest warrants have been issued for Michael Walsh, 37, and Jennifer Hinkle, 32, in connection to a retail theft. Authorities state that on November 7, 2021, Westtown East Goshen Police were notified of a delayed retail theft at...
WEST CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nottingham, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Chester County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Chester County, PA
City
East Nottingham Township, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Woman Arrested in Southern Chester County

AVONDALE, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department announced that Tara Ann Camoirano, age 39, of Wilmington, Delaware was arraigned on charges in connection with thefts from motor vehicles investigations. Authorities state that the incident occurred on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in the 100 block of Hartefeld...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted New Castle Man Arrested on Drug Charges

LONDON GROVE TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police in Chester County have arrested a wanted New Castle man on drug charges. Authorities state that in the early morning hours of November 20, 2021, an individual reported to the Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks to provide a ride to a friend who had been arrested for Driving Under the Influence. The 38-year-old male from New Castle, Delaware was found to have an active arrest warrant. Upon conducting a search incident to arrest, Troopers found the individual in possession of a glass smoking device containing suspected crack cocaine residue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Kennett Square Man Arrested on False Imprisonment and Related Charges

NEW GARDEN TWP, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department announced that Daniel Alvarado-Rios, age 34, of Kennett Square, was arrested and charged with False Imprisonment; Simple Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Terroristic Threats and Harassment, following a call for a domestic disturbance.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
MyChesCo

Police Looking for Panera Bread Wallet Theft Suspect

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department announced it is investigating an alleged theft of a wallet from a patron at Panera Bread, 151 E. Swedesford Road, Exton. Authorities state that credit cards in the wallet were used at nearby retail stores. Surveillance video of the suspect,...
EXTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Police
MyChesCo

Man Charged with Indecent Assault in Parkesburg

PARKERSBURG, PA — A man is facing criminal charges from indecent assault allegations in the Borough of Parkesburg, Chester County. Parkesburg Police report they have charged Scott Allen Kline, 50, with Indecent Assault and related offenses after an investigation into his repeated conduct between 2013 and 2021. Kline was arrested on December 9, 2021.
PARKESBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted Coatesville Man Arrested on Gun Charges

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Kennett Square Police have arrested a wanted Coatesville man on gun charges. Authorities say that on December 9, 2021, Tyreek Blaylock, 22, of Coatesville, PA, was taken into custody for his involvement in an incident that occurred in the 500 Block of Magnolia Street on August 30, 2021. Investigators determined that Blaylock was present in the Borough on the evening of August 30 at multiple locations, including a disturbance in the 800 block of S Washington Street, an accident in the area of Magnolia and Meredith Streets, and the fight that occurred in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Additionally, a firearm, which Blaylock is not legally able to possess, was found in his vehicle during an investigation into the incident. Tyreek Blaylock was turned over to Chester County Prison’s Central Booking on December 9, 2021, after he was taken into custody for his arrest warrant.
COATESVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Man Accused of Trying to Rob 7-Eleven with Toy Gun

BENSALEM, PA — Authorities say that on October 7, 2020, at 1:30 am, Bensalem Police responded to the Valley 7-Eleven for the report of a robbery. Upon arrival, the store clerk reported to Police that a white male came into the store, pointed a gun at him and told him to open the register. The employee then realized that the handgun was a toy and began to struggle with the actor. During the struggle, the clerk pulled the shirt off of the gunman and the gunman fled.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Help Police Catch CVS Shoplifting Suspect

WRIGHTSTOWN TWP, PA — Authorities say that on November 30, 2021, at approximately 12:33 p.m., Newtown Township Police responded for a retail theft in progress at the CVS located at 755 Durham Road, Newtown, PA 18940. The unidentified female in the provided photos left the store without paying for...
NEWTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

The Kennett Square Police Department Is Hiring

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department announced that it is currently accepting applications for the position of Full Time Parking Enforcement Officer. Parking Enforcement responsibilities for the Borough of Kennett Square are handled under the direction and supervision of the Police Department. Applications will be available during normal business hours of Monday through Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm at the Police Department or may be requested electronically by emailing Chief William T. Holdsworth at [email protected].
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
MyChesCo

Commission Approves Law Enforcement Recommendations

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission recently approved recommendations related to police-involved shootings, other uses of force and bias-based policing. Governor Wolf established the first-of-its-kind Commission last year to review and improve policies within commonwealth law enforcement agencies under the Governor’s jurisdiction including, but not limited to, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the Department of General Services Capitol Police, and the Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (DCNR) Park Rangers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Jenkintown Road in Abington Township

ABINGTON TWP, PA — Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Jenkintown Road between Meetinghouse Road and Forrest Avenue in Abington Township, Montgomery County, beginning Monday, January 3, for water main installation, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The closure will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Monday, May 30.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Response to “Barletta Honors Police Officer Daniel Faulkner on 40th Anniversary of His Murder”

EDITOR: At the beginning of your article on “former mayor and congressman Lou Barletta, leading Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania” and his statement on Police Officer Daniel Faulkner, you give a point-by-point description of the killing of Mr. Faulkner in December 1981. I don’t know whether your description reflects your own position on the matter or only Mr. Barletta’s, who, given his remarks on the alleged killer, Mumia Abu-Jamal, clearly seems to subscribe to it. Unfortunately, almost everything about that description is false. Let me go through this one by one.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) in Cheltenham, Abington Townships

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — Aqua Pennsylvania plans to close the Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) Bridge between Willow Grove Avenue and Mt. Carmel Avenue in Cheltenham and Abington townships, Montgomery County, on Saturday, January 29, from 3:00 PM to 4:30 AM the following morning for removal of the adjacent Aqua Pennsylvania bridge, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

PA Department of Human Services Releases Quarterly Licensing and Enforcement Activity Report

HARRISBURG, PA — The Department of Human Services (DHS) recently released quarterly licensing and enforcement activity data for DHS’ five licensing offices that oversee providers of long-term care, child care, behavioral health care, as well as day activity programs and residential care for individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism. In the months of July, August, and September 2021, DHS licensing staff completed 2,326 annual inspections and 1,536 complaint investigations, issued 52 provisional licenses, and revoked 11 licenses.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy