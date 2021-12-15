ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Puzzle Adventure ‘Timelie’ Launches on Switch With DLC Included

By Azario Lopez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrnique Studio has launched their puzzle adventure, Timelie, on Nintendo Switch via the eShop. The game was previously exclusive to PC, but the Switch release includes the base game along with the Hell Loop DLC. In Timelie, each puzzle can be approached differently and the developers encourage...

VIDEO GAMES

