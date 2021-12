A new indoor water obstacle course is set to open to the public at the McKinney Apex Centre Dec. 17. The new NinjaCross obstacle course at the recreation center, located at 3003 Alma Road, McKinney, is the first of its kind in Texas and the second in the nation, McKinney city officials stated. Dubbed the Hydro Course Xperience, the new amenity features two obstacle courses for easy and difficult skill levels. The courses are suspended from the ceiling over the center’s competition pool. Participants dangle over the water to go over the course and also have to drop into the water to complete underwater elements of the course. The course will be open to individuals age 7 and up. 972-547-2739. www.mckinneytexas.org/3331/members.

