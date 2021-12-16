ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Anupam Tripathi

Salamanca Press
 1 day ago

After the global success of Netflix's “Squid Game” and his turn...

www.salamancapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salamanca Press

Surreal estate in British thriller 'The Girl Before'

Who would live in a house like this? Actors Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo from new thriller series "The Girl Before" discuss filming in a minimalist house with a mind of its own. (Dec. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
TV SERIES
Salamanca Press

On This Day: 14 December 1997

James Cameron’s "Titanic" premiered in L.A. with star Leonardo DiCaprio on the red carpet. (Dec.14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ab40c4080a364ba5b8aead5ec2953c5b.
MOVIES
Salamanca Press

Rising K-pop stars introduce themselves at Mnet Asian Music Awards

K-pop stars Aespa, ITZY and NCT 127 wave a warm welcome from the red carpet at the MAMAs in Paju, South Korea. (Dec. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/50d8fc61196c4563b1310f94227a440f.
CELEBRITIES
Salamanca Press

Cavill gets more lines and fewer grunts in 'The Witcher'

British actor Henry Cavill and showrunner Lauren Schmidt discuss how they've increased the number of lines spoken by Cavill's character Geralt of Rivia in season two of hit fantasy show "The Witcher." (Dec. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainer#Breaking News#Ap Archive
Salamanca Press

Penélope Cruz honored by MoMA

It was an A-list extravaganza Tuesday night, as stars came out to support Penélope Cruz as she was honored by the Museum of Modern Art in New York. On the red carpet, the Spanish actor paid tribute to director Pedro Almódovar who she cited as a key influence on her career. (Dec. 15)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

Who was Flow La Movie’s partner?

SUPERSTAR music producer Flow La Movie tragically passed away after his flight went down. His private plane crashed after attempting to make an emergency landing on December 15, 2021. Who is Flow La Movie's partner, Debbie Jimenez?. Following reports after the perilous plane crash, media outlets confirmed a total of...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

One 'Dancing with the Stars' Pro Got Feelings for His Partner When She Was Engaged to Someone Else

Attention everyone wondering if all the on-screen chemistry between Dancing with the Stars pros and their celebrity partners ever leads to real life feelings. Um, it does. Look no further than Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella, who were partnered during Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars and have been going strong ever since. Artem actually just opened up about the relationship—and how he fell for Nikki when she was with John Cena—during an episode of The Bella’s Podcast.
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Wows in Sparkling Pink Cutout Dress & Chunky Platform With Maluma for ‘Marry Me’

Photos from 2019 of Jennifer Lopez looking like a real-life beauty queen on a not-so-real red carpet were released yesterday. The images capture the actress in a pretty pink dress filming a scene from the film “Marry Me” with Maluma. Lopez is spotted in a blush pink gown that is draped down to her feet. The frock features a circular cutout at each of her sides and beneath the neckline. The bottom of the fitted dress features a large puffed train that lines the bottom half of the dress and trails behind her. The star seems to have gotten to the monochrome...
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Simone Biles's Beachside Braids Might Be the Longest She's Ever Worn

Simone Biles loves wearing braids. Her love for the protective style is undeniable, especially considering that we've seen her wear both bohemian and curly box braids this year. The Olympic gymnast has once again shown her love for braids in a tropical destination in an undisclosed location. Biles has posted...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey’s Risky High-Slit Dress Perfectly Showed Off Her Jimmy Choo Pumps With Diamond Chains at American Music Awards

You can always depend on Chloe Bailey to bring the heat to a red carpet. The “Have Mercy” singer arrived tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards wearing a black velvet gown complete with cutouts and a thigh-high slit by Monsoori. Bailey’s Monsoori dress was fitting for the occasion as she has been making a name for herself in the industry and fashion world. Since going solo, she has been experimenting with new silhouettes, designers and colorful locs. She tied her look together with a pair of black Jimmy Choo Romy pumps that featured a stiletto heel and diamond chains on the ankle....
MUSIC
Mashed

TikTok Is Freaking Out Over Nicki Minaj's Shrimp Fried Rice

Open up the menu at any Chinese restaurant and you'll likely find an entire section devoted to fried rice. Chicken fried rice, pork fried rice, veggie fried rice — there are tons of variations of the popular order. The dish typically consists of white rice that's (of course) fried with a type of protein such as eggs, and chunks of vegetables. According to Master Class, it started back in sixth-century China as a way to use up leftover rice and has since become a staple main course.
RECIPES
Footwear News

Rihanna Goes Sleek in Balenciaga Knife Boots on Shopping Date With A$AP Rocky

While rumors may be swirling that Rihanna is pregnant, the singer-turned-designer hit the streets of NYC with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky last night. The dynamic duo seemed unfazed as they did some shopping in the Big Apple wearing designer duds. Rihanna stepped out in a chic black oversized Martine Rose tracksuit, which she wore with a glossy black quilted coat over top and Balenciaga’s iconic Knife ankle boots. The black sock-inspired booties boast an ultra-sharp pointed toe. The Fenty fashion and beauty mogul also added a pair of square-framed white-rimmed Loewe sunglasses and Miu Miu logo gloves. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky sported a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Beyoncé Teases IVY PARK x adidas "HALLS OF IVY" Collection

Beyoncé is giving off prep school-meets-country club vibes in what seems to be her next IVY PARK x adidas drop called “HALLS OF IVY.”. The singer took to social media to tease the upcoming collection along with photos of herself modeling a green bodysuit as well as a plaid blazer. “Welcome to the Halls of Ivy,” reads the posts on Instagram and Twitter followed by a link and hashtags on ways to stay informed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Cozies Up In Cream Sweatsuit & Sleek White Sneakers in Dubai

Eva Longoria is all smiles in her new Instagram photo. The 46-year-old actress and producer shared a beautiful picture of herself and friends, Huda and Mona Kattan on Tuesday. Longoria captioned the shot, “When in Dubai….you must meet up with the girls!! @hudabeauty @monakattan”  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) The “Desperate Housewives” alum kept it cozy and cute for a girl’s day out in Dubai. Longoria sported an off-white sweatsuit. Her look included a long-sleeve pullover crewneck and mid-rise joggers that were complete with angle front pockets and elastic cuffs on the end. Opting for minimal...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
nowdecatur.com

Beyonce Hits The Town Wearing A $32,000 Gucci Outfit

Beyonce was all sparkles when she hit the town this week for a date night with husband Jay-Z. She was showing off her $13,000 silver blazer with $10,800 matching legwear. She wore diamond hoops, clear-framed shades and carried one of Gucci’s bedazzled clutch purses worth $8,500. The ensemble was topped off with perfectly matched, fingerless gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy