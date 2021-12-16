ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS Champion NYCFC to Split Home Games Among 3 Sites

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Soccer champion New York City FC will be on the move while at home next season, splitting games among Yankee Stadium, Citi Field and Red Bull Arena. MLS's...

CBS Boston

Complete 2022 New England Revolution Schedule Announced

FOXBORO (CBS) — Get out your calendars. The 2022 New England Revolution schedule is here. Major League Soccer announced its full schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday, with the Revs beginning their Supporters’ Shield title defense on February 26 against the Portland Timbers. New England’s 34-game regular season will conclude on MLS Decision Day on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Revolution will open the 2022 MLS campaign away from home against the reigning Western Conference champion Timbers at Providence Park on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 pm. New England will open its 17-game home slate against FC Dallas at Gillette Stadium on...
Bill De Blasio
CBS Boston

Revolution To Face Cavaly AS In Concacaf Champions League Round Of 16

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution will open play in the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL) with an away match against Haitian side Cavaly AS in the Round of 16. The match will take place sometime between February 15-17 (Leg 1), followed by the home return leg at Gillette Stadium between Feb. 22-24 (Leg 2). New England qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner. This marks the Revolution’s first time participating in international club competition since the 2010 North American SuperLiga, and the club’s first appearance in the Concacaf Champions League since 2008. The...
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Announces 2022 MLS Regular-Season Schedule

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF has released the team’s 2022 regular-season schedule Wednesday. Inter Miami CF is scheduled to kick off their season at home against the Chicago Fire FC on Feb. 26, 2022, and conclude with a Decision Day clash against CF Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 9. One marquee home matchup is a first-time-ever game against Austin FC on March 6. In addition to Austin FC, Inter Miami CF will face Seattle Sounders FC, Charlotte FC, Minnesota United FC, and the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in club history during the 2022 regular season. In addition to welcoming LA FC, the Portland Timbers and Minnesota United FC travel to DRV PNK Stadium for the first time in the upcoming season. The team will once again be led by head coach Phil Neville and team captain Gonzalo Higuaín. On top of the mainstays, there’s exciting new star power, including recently signed Brazilian midfielder Jean Mota. To become an Inter Miami CF season ticket holder and secure your tickets for games, click here.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte FC to make home debut on Fox 46; team forecasts 74K sold tickets

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a pandemic-delayed franchise launch, Charlotte FC has finally released a full schedule for the upcoming and highly anticipated inaugural 2022 season. Home matches will be played at Bank of America Stadium and upgrades are being made to accommodate match days including the fan experience and the pitch. The […]
Bleacher Report

Megan Rapinoe Not Picked in 2021 NWSL Expansion Draft, Will Remain with OL Reign

OL Reign and United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe was not selected in the 2021 National Women's Soccer League expansion draft. She will remain in Seattle. Here are the picks Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC made Thursday night:. Angel City: Dani Weatherholt, OL Reign midfielder.
