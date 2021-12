DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys finally had their full, disruptive defense show up. The Cowboys turned Washington over four times — three fumbles and an interception — and sacked quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke a combined five times to seal a 27-20 win on Sunday in Week 14 at FedEx Field. With the victory giving the Cowboys their first season with at least nine wins since 2018, you can't call them losers anymore.

