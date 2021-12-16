ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

5 children dead after wind lifts bouncy castle 32 feet into the air

By Britt Clennett
ABC News
ABC News
 9 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRfPp_0dOLd9wa00

Five children died in Australia on Thursday after wind lifted the bouncy castle they were in about 32 feet into the air, local police said.

Nine children were in the castle at about 10 a.m. local time when it fell to the ground, Tasmania Police said in a statement. The students at Hillcrest Primary School had been celebrating the end of the school year, the statement said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odnMz_0dOLd9wa00
Grant Wells/AAP Image via AP - PHOTO: Emergency services personnel work the scene of a deadly incident involving a bouncy castle at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania state, Australia, on Dec. 16, 2021.

“On a day where these children were meant to be celebrating their last day at primary school, instead we are all mourning their loss,” Police Commissioner Darren Hine said.

Two girls and two boys were killed, police said in an initial statement. Another five children with serious injuries were rushed to the hospital, where one later died, police said. Three children were still in serious condition at about 1 a.m. local time. The students were in 5th and 6th grade, officials said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the incident "unthinkably heartbreaking."

"Young children on a fun day out together with their families and it turns to such horrific tragedy, at this time of year, it just breaks your heart," Morrison said.

Police said a "significant local wind event" caused the castle to lift about 10 meters, or 32 feet, off the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05e0oB_0dOLd9wa00
Grant Wells/AAP Image via AP - PHOTO: Emergency services personnel work the scene of a deadly incident involving a bouncy castle at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania state, Australia, on Dec. 16, 2021.

Two helicopters and other emergency vehicles rushed to the scene in Devonport within minutes of the incident, police said.

“The loss of any child impacts significantly on our community and this tragedy is understandably distressing for us all," Hine said. “This incident will impact all of us in different ways so it’s important that we all look after each other at this difficult time.”

Police said they've launched an investigation with help from WorkSafe Tasmania, the country's workplace-safety regulator.

Comments / 5

Related
BBC

Australia bouncy castle fall: Four children die, five odas injure

Four children don die and five odas injure afta dem fall from bouncy castle wey blow go up for Australia. Police say na heavy wind cause di accident wey happun on Thursday for one primary school fun day for Devonport, Tasmania. Authorities say di children fall from height of about...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
fox5ny.com

Police: Woman drove into river at Niagara Falls on purpose

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - A woman who died when her car went into the icy rapids above Niagara Falls likely drove into the river on purpose, authorities said Thursday. The New York State Park Police said "entry into the water appears to be an intentional act," and an investigation was ongoing.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tasmania Police#Mourning#Accident#Ap#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
Daily Mail

FBI joins probe into mother-of-one, 25, who fell off fifth deck at 3:30am on Carnival cruise ship traveling from Long Beach to Mexico

The FBI is now investigating how a 25-year-old woman fell into the Pacific Ocean from the balcony of a Carnival cruise ship during a voyage from Long Beach to Mexico. The agency has not revealed the identity of the woman, who is presumed dead, but it sent an evidence response team to the cruise ship when it returned to Long Beach on Sunday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Investigation launched into ‘sea intoxication’ after ships collide in the Baltic leaving at least one dead

The Swedish Coast Guard said it had launched an investigation into whether drunkeness played a part after two ships, one of them registered in Britain, collided in the freezing Baltic Sea, leaving at least one dead.The 55m Danish barge Karin Hoj and the 90m British-registered Scot Carrier were sailing in the same direction when they hit each other in the dark at 2.30am GMT on Monday, according to Danish and Swedish maritime chiefs.Foggy conditions were initially thought to have played a part in the collision but investigators said they were broadening their investigation.“Additional criminal suspicions have arisen, including gross...
ACCIDENTS
People

N.Y. Woman 'Deliberately and Intentionally' Drove Car into Niagara River Before Her Death: Police

Authorities believe the New York woman who died after her car plunged into the Niagara River drove into the frigid waterway on purpose. In a statement to PEOPLE, Detective-Sergeant Brian Nisbet with the New York State Park Police says information thus far has indicated that the woman "deliberately and intentionally drove her car into the upper Niagara River and the rapids" on Wednesday.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Mundesley beach winter cliff collapse captured by drone

The aftermath of a "substantial" cliff collapse has been captured by drone. A large section close to houses fell on to the beach at Mundesley, in north Norfolk, sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. HM Coastguard Bacton said cliffs in the area were "unstable due to the recent rain".
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Coast Guard Pulls Woman’s Body From Car Atop Niagara Falls

A Coast Guard rescuer pulled a woman’s body from her car Wednesday at the top of American Falls, one of the three waterfalls that make up Niagara Falls. The rescuer descended from a helicopter, opened the door of her submerged sedan, and pulled her out, believing she was still alive after her car entered the Niagara River between a pedestrian bridge and a vehicle bridge connected to the falls and was swept downriver. It wasn’t until the woman was brought to shore that rescuers ascertained that she was already dead. Authorities did not say whether the victim, described as a woman in her late 60s, entered the river intentionally.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
ABC News

ABC News

477K+
Followers
121K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy