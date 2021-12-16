ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

VW's Skoda to extend holiday break until Jan. 10, unions say

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rcMG9_0dOLd4Wx00

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Skoda Auto will extend its Christmas break until Jan. 10, unions at the largest Czech carmaker said on Thursday, as the automotive sector struggles with parts deliveries disruptions.

Supply bottlenecks for chips have been dampening the car industry across the globe. The shortages again dragged heavily on Czech industrial output in October, leading to a weak start to the fourth quarter.

The break will start on Dec. 23 at Skoda, but only part of it will be counted as a holiday for the workers. They will get compensation for the other part amounting to 80% of their wages because production will halt due to the company’s troubles, the unions said in their weekly bulletin.

Skoda said at the beginning of December it was producing at around 75-80% of capacity.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Toyota will send its hybrids to the breaker’s yard

MELBOURNE, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) will make another major strategic shift in the coming months. The $250 billion Japanese carmaker in December dramatically increased its electric-vehicle ambitions. But the company run by Akio Toyoda is still devoting as much investment to hybrid vehicles. That is about to change.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Toyota Cuts More Vehicle Production In Japan Due To Ongoing Parts Shortage

As the supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic continue, automakers struggle with meeting their production targets. The latest victim is Toyota, who will be expanding the production halts at some of their factories in Japan. The report comes from Reuters, who cites a press release by the Japanese...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Vw#Skoda Auto#Czech
CleanTechnica

VW ID. Buzz Pre-Orders Are Open, Electric Convertible Under Consideration

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is now available for pre-order in Norway and Sweden, with production scheduled to begin in March and the first deliveries arriving by the end of June. Customers in those two countries do not need to put down a deposit to reserve a vehicle, which will be configured either as a passenger model with seating for 6 people or as a cargo van, according to Motor.es.
BUYING CARS
News 12

Audi, Subaru issue recalls; thousands of vehicles impacted

Two car manufacturers issued recalls on Wednesday. Volkswagen's Audi luxury brand is recalling 289,000 SUVs in the U.S. because water can get into a control computer under the back seats. The recall covers certain 2021 and 2022 Q5 and SQ5 Sportback models and some 2018 through 2022 Q5 and SQ5...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
MarketWatch

General Motors stock falls after autonomous-driving leader's departure announced

The chief executive of Cruise, the autonomous-driving-focused segment owned by General Motors Co. , is leaving the company, the car maker said Thursday afternoon. Dan Ammann, who came on as CEO of Cruise in 2019, will be replaced on an interim basis by Cruise's president and chief technology officer, Kyle Vogt, according to an announcement issued by GM on Thursday afternoon. Wesley Bush, the former chief executive of Northrup Grumman Corp. and a GM board member, was also named to the Cruise board on Thursday. Shares fell more than 3% in after-hours trading Thursday following the announcement.
ECONOMY
Macon Telegraph

Upstart electric vehicle maker Rivian posts $1.23B Q3 loss

Electric vehicle upstart Rivian Automotive posted a $1.23 billion net loss in the third quarter due to costs from starting production of its pickup truck. The company said in its first public earnings report since its initial stock offering that it lost $12.21 per share for the quarter. Revenue was $1 million from deliveries of 11 pickups.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Ford Motor Company's Stock Is Moving Higher Today

The tight supply of new cars could help juice Ford's profit margins for a while longer, says Wall Street. Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were moving higher on Thursday, after two veteran Wall Street analysts released bullish notes on the automaker. As of 11:45 a.m. ET, Ford's shares were...
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Car Manufacturers Expect To Make Billions From Subscription Services

Car manufacturers are going all-in on subscription services, viewing them as an important way to increase profits. The market could prove to be so important that General Motors thinks it can generate up to $25 billion in revenue annually by 2030 purely through software and subscription services. Stellantis also expects to generate $23 billion annually from subscription services by 2030.
ECONOMY
Forbes

The Best And Worst Time For Used Cars In The United States

Brice Englert is CEO of TradePending, builders of software to the automotive industry. The automotive industry is experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime moment right now. New car inventory is at an all-time low and many local dealerships are struggling to source inventory, yet many of them are achieving record profits. Charles Dickens’...
CARS
Carscoops

Lancia To Benchmark Mercedes-Benz And Focus On Profitability

As Lancia is getting ready for its renaissance with three new model launches confirmed for the next few years, its CEO, Luca Napolitano, said that they are benchmarking Mercedes-Benz while focusing on profitability. More specifically, as reported by Automotive News Europe, Napolitano said: “We still need to work and need...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's Latest Decision Is Surprising But Necessary

Of all the automakers, Toyota has weathered the semiconductor chip shortage crisis better than most. Following harsh lessons learned following the devastating 2011 tsunami, the Japanese automaker began stockpiling crucial components, including chips, at a considerable expense. This is in contrast to the "just-in-time" supply policy automakers typically use. That will now have to change to some degree. Still, normality has still not returned to the supply chain and Toyota is keenly aware of that; some compromises must be made.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

249K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy