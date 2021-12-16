Bournemouth flats fire: Residents moved from retirement homes

A woman has died after a fire broke out at a flat in north London. Firefighters were called the three-bedroom flat in Summerhill Road, in Tottenham, at around 3.40pm on Monday. The woman was rescued from the building by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, who climbed down with her using the building’s staircase.She was later pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said. No details have yet been released about the victim. Part of the first floor was damaged by the fire, which was under control by 5.10pm. The cause of the blaze is currently being investigated. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Tottenham, Stoke Newington, Holloway and Hornsey fire stations attended the scene. Read More Girl, 11, dies as chemicals discovered at block of flatsNo 10 staff ‘warned not to destroy relevant information over Christmas parties’Human Rights Act overhaul to make it easier to deport asylum seekers

ACCIDENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO