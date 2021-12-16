ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Bournemouth flats fire: Residents moved from retirement homes

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents have been moved from their homes after a fire broke out in a block of retirement flats. Multiple fire crews, police and ambulance teams were called to Wellington Court on Poole Road, Bournemouth, shortly before 07:15 GMT. Dorset & Wiltshire Fire Service (DWFRS) said 21 of the 62...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Fire tears through Decatur home displacing 2 residents

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — A fire burned through a home in Decatur, displacing two residents. Several units responded to the blaze three miles south of Interstate 285 on Holy Cross Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters could see flames consuming the backside of the home paired with heavy smoke throughout the...
DECATUR, GA
The Independent

Four children die in house blaze despite firefighters’ rescue efforts

Four children, all believed to be related, have died in a house fire in south London after firefighters battled to save them as the blaze tore through the building.Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the mid-terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton on Thursday evening, as it was being ravaged by an “intense blaze”, before removing each of the four children and giving them CPR.London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said their deaths had “left everyone numb with profound sadness”.The fire was under control by 8.36pm and the cause is under investigation.Mr Roe said: “This is an incident that has left everyone...
ACCIDENTS
cbslocal.com

Fire Forces Residents From Assisted Living Facility In Arnold

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – A fire forced residents out of an assisted living facility in Arnold Thursday afternoon. Aliah Johnson, Shot And Killed In Point Breeze, Remembered As 'A Rose Growing Up Through The Concrete'. The fire happened at Arnold Manor on Horne Boulevard. When NewsChopper 2 got on...
ARNOLD, PA
Star-Herald

Scottsbluff home destroyed in fire, residents displaced

A fire destroyed a trailer home in Scottsbluff Monday evening, leaving its residents displaced. Scottsbluff Fire Captain Justin Houstoun told the Star-Herald that Scottsbluff Fire responded at about 7:30 p.m. to a fire in the trailer court on Fifth Avenue. “When we got on scene, we had one trailer that...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Bournemouth#Fire Investigation#Premier Inn#Accident#Wellington Court#Dwfrs#Firstport#Bcp Council#Bbc South#Instagram
News Channel Nebraska

Candle causes fire in Lincoln home, displacing residents

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two people were displaced after a Wednesday evening fire in Lincoln. Just after 6:00 p.m., Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to a fire on N. 14th Street. When crews arrived, a fire was located in a bedroom on the second floor of a 1.5-story single-family home.
LINCOLN, NE
The Independent

Fears death toll from Reading fire will rise as hopes fade in search operation

Hopes are fading in a search and rescue operation at a block of flats gutted in a suspected arson attack that left one person dead and a number of others unaccounted for.Superintendent Steve Raffield from Thames Valley Police told journalists near the scene in Reading Berkshire on Wednesday that it was “highly unlikely” that any further survivors would be found at Rowe Court.The building in Grovelands Road has been so badly damaged by fire that it is unstable.A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson after the fatal blaze that broke out shortly before 3am...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Sutton house fire: Four young boys die in south London house blaze

Four young boys have died in a house fire in Sutton, south London. The children, two sets of twins aged three and four, were given immediate CPR by firefighters called to Collingwood Road on Thursday at 18:55 GMT. They were given treatment until ambulance crews arrived and taken to two...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Reading fire: Residents in fatal flat fire offered support

Residents displaced by a fire which killed one person, with two still missing, will "be supported for as long as necessary", a council has said. The blaze engulfed the building in Rowe Court, Reading, in the early hours of Wednesday. A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and arson...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

One injured in flat fire in Dartmouth town centre

One person has been injured in a flat fire in Devon. Eight fire engines attended the blaze in Dartmouth at about 23:20 GMT on Friday evening. The fire started in the bathroom of the property in Duke Street, before spreading to the kitchen, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Women dies after flat fire in Tottenham

A woman has died after a fire broke out at a flat in north London. Firefighters were called the three-bedroom flat in Summerhill Road, in Tottenham, at around 3.40pm on Monday. The woman was rescued from the building by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, who climbed down with her using the building’s staircase.She was later pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said. No details have yet been released about the victim. Part of the first floor was damaged by the fire, which was under control by 5.10pm. The cause of the blaze is currently being investigated. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Tottenham, Stoke Newington, Holloway and Hornsey fire stations attended the scene. Read More Girl, 11, dies as chemicals discovered at block of flatsNo 10 staff ‘warned not to destroy relevant information over Christmas parties’Human Rights Act overhaul to make it easier to deport asylum seekers
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Three-year-old and woman rescued from Oswestry house fire

A three-year-old child and a woman were rescued from a first-floor house fire in Oswestry. Three fire appliances were called to the scene at York Street at 11.58pm on Wednesday. Firefighters used a short extension ladder to rescue the child from a first-floor window. They used breathing apparatus, a covering...
ACCIDENTS
news9.com

Red Cross Helping Bristol Park Residents Without A Home After Apartment Fire

Nearly 50 people are still without a home Thursday after losing their apartment in a fire near 41st and Garnett in Tulsa. The moment a fire happens, Red Cross volunteers are called to the scene and while firefighters are working to save lives - the Red Cross is finding ways to rebuild them. In a matter of moments, a fire on Wednesday took away the home of dozens of people in Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Fire in Single-Family Home Displaces Six Residents

A single-family home has been deemed uninhabitable and has caused six people to be displaced after a fire that happened this morning. At 5:26 a.m., the Naperville Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire of a home located in the 300 block of Weatherford Lane. When firefighters arrived, they found two cars on fire in the driveway, as well as heavy fire in the garage. The fire from the garage extended into the second floor living space and attic, according to a Naperville Fire Department press release.
NAPERVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy