The company report for November 2021 covers the financial and performance results of the month. CoinLoan posted its second report in 2021: the company recently shared its results for the summer; now, the firm has announced its November results. The report introduces the company’s metrics significant growth, showing the ones that hit an all-time high (the exchange, loan, and interest functionalities profits) and the ones that more than doubled (wallet deposits growth, asset exchange volume, and the issued loans number.) CoinLoan’s client base rose as well and continues to do so.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO