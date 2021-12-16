ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Wooster businesses to benefit from facade grant program next year

By Bryce Buyakie, The Daily Record
 1 day ago

WOOSTER – A new grant will soon be available for Wooster business owners who wish to upgrade the exteriors of their buildings or make repairs.

The city set aside $50,000 in the 2022 budget to be dolled out to eligible projects that meet a set of criteria, Councilman At-large Jon Ansel said at the Dec. 6 City Council meeting. Those criteria have yet to be established.

Money for these grants came from federal funds allocated by the American Rescue Plan Act, according to Andrei Dordea, director of finance for the city.

"It is a great dynamic initiative that other communities are doing too," Ansel said at the meeting.

Inspired by other communities

When Executive Director of Main Street Wooster Sharron Waller started looking into these facade grants, she realized that many Ohio towns and cities have similar programs.

When she approached City Council earlier this month, she mentioned the city of Tiffin in western Ohio as a prime example.

The Tiffin Facade Enhancement Grant Program was launched in 2014 to repair street-facing building fronts, according to that city's website .

Tiffin allocated $100,000 toward this grant program in 2021. Projects can receive a reimbursement of up to $10,000 in matching funds.

"This was modeled after other communities like Tiffin where a building owner will have a project like repairs," Waller said.

While specific numbers have yet to be decided, she said, the business owner would get estimates and submit plans to Wooster. Once approved, the city would match around 50% of the cost of construction.

"Most of the grants would be first come first serve," Waller said.

With this program, Waller hopes to see more reinvestment in the Wooster community and to provide incentives for businesses to make repairs and improve building fronts.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Wooster businesses to benefit from facade grant program next year

