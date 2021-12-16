ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Drying out briefly tonight; Rain returns today

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Drying out briefly tonight
  • Rain returns late Friday-Saturday
  • Drier, cooler weather arrives Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFIjN_0dOLaJre00
Headlines

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely early, ending after sunset tonight. Temps in the 50s this evening. Overnight, expect skies to clear and winds to diminish, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney. Temperatures get cold. Expect morning lows near 30 degrees by tomorrow morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ykx6_0dOLaJre00
Dog Walk Forecast

TOMORROW: Friday gets kicked off with mostly sunny skies, but clouds thicken back up as the day progresses. High temperatures will be more seasonable tomorrow, but still above average in the middle 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZLMV_0dOLaJre00
Rain by Friday evening

Rain showers start to move in from the south by tomorrow evening. More widespread rain is likely overnight Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zw8bG_0dOLaJre00
Looking at Lights

SATURDAY: Rain likely as the day gets started, tapering off during the second half of the day. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Temperatures warm to the upper 40s. Overnight, we could see a few snow flurries, mainly across the northern Miami Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1ntv_0dOLaJre00
Rain Outlook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NAO1_0dOLaJre00
Weekend Forecast

SUNDAY: A cold start to Sunday with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s. Mostly sunny skies expected during the day, but temperatures stay cold with highs only in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies expected on Monday. Morning lows in the mid 20s give way to afternoon highs in the low 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qUn2_0dOLaJre00
Temperature Trend

TUESDAY: Another chilly, but mostly sunny day. Morning low temperatures start out in the upper 20s. Afternoon highs rebound to the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A few extra clouds possible on Wednesday, but we stay dry. High temperatures climb to the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool for Thursday. Highs in the low 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzvti_0dOLaJre00
Sneak Peek at christmas

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Start#Drying#Meteorologist#Storm Center 7#Cox Media Group
News 12

Clear and cold today; chance of rain tonight and Wednesday

Today will be cold and clear with sunshine before rain is expected to move in overnight. Today will see a slight bump in temperatures to the mid- to-upper 40s. There's a chance for spotty showers tonight into Wednesday with a patch or two of freezing rain possible. Showers linger into...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

Freezing Rain Possible Tonight, Early Tomorrow

Parts of Connecticut may see some slick spots late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. After a day with highs in the low to middle 40s, clouds will develop later in the afternoon. Tonight will be cloudy with a little freezing rain. There could be some isolated slick spots tomorrow...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox 19

First day of winter

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is officially the first day of winter but don’t expect a white Christmas. We remain dry but cooler Wednesday. Thermometers will struggle to reach the upper 30s by 4 p.m. Lows both Tuesday and Wednesday nights will fall into the 20s. Then, temperatures will turn...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Boston

Winter Weather Advisory In Place For Freezing Rain During Wednesday Morning Commute

BOSTON (CBS) — Winter making a strong case for the beginning of Christmas week. Monday morning was the coldest of the season thus far and the Solstice won’t be far off. Good news for the official kick off of the new season: bright and dry! Can’t say the same for Wednesday. (WBZ-TV Graphic) CONCERN: A system that developed in the Gulf of Mexico has it’s eyes set on southern New England early Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service has placed parts of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire under a Winter Weather Advisory from 1am-12pm. Showers will spill over most of the region...
BOSTON, MA
CBS 42

Rain Tonight Followed By A Warm Up Into the Holiday Weekend

It will be a cloudy night, with rain early on your Tuesday. With the clouds overnight tonight, temperatures will hold in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will have showers beginning as early 1am in West Alabama and even some spots south of i-20. Rain will begin to increase in coverage long I-65 through […]
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Morning fog & frost with rain & snow returning today

Get ready to deal with areas of dense fog and widespread frost across northern California to start your Tuesday, and the return of rain and snow to our region today. Fog has limited visibility down to around a quarter mile across portions of our region, with the biggest impacts being observed from Oroville to the south in the valley. Frost is going to be an issue for most of you as you head out the door this morning, and that means you'll want to give yourself a couple of extra minutes to scrape your windshield before you hit the road. Skies are mostly clear for the start of your Tuesday, but clouds will start to increase this morning. Rain and snow showers will move into the Northern Mountains mid to late morning, rain showers will move into the valley mid day through this afternoon, and we'll have rain and snow returning to the foothills and Sierra late this afternoon through early this evening. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect today in areas above 3500', and that Advisory is set to stay in effect through Wednesday afternoon in most areas. That Advisory does extend into early Thursday in the Northern Mountains. 1 to 2 feet of snow will be possible from this first wave of wet weather from today through early Thursday. Temperatures are starting out in the 20's to 30's in the valley and foothills, while mountain areas have mostly dipped into the teens to 20's overnight. Winds will mostly be out of the north to 10mph this morning, but will shift to become out of the southeast to 10mph this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the mid 40's to low 50's in the valley, low 40's to low 50's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Tuesday afternoon.
OROVILLE, CA
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Midday Forecast: Warming trend begins today

REST OF TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 58. Winds: SW 5 MPH. TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low: 39. Winds: S 5 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. High: 66. Winds: S 10 MPH. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies as winds pick up and and temperatures get back into the 70s. Low: 52. […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine, Cool Temperatures For First Day Of Winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the first day of Winter! The Winter Solstice will take place at 10:58 AM. We are waking up with lows in the mid 20s and some feeling in the teens. Seasonable highs are also expected again today in the low 40s with high pressure dominating leaving us with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 30s and partly cloudy skies. Early tomorrow morning as a weak cold front will cross the region, a few flakes are possible but little to no accumulation is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wcbi.com

Showers arrive tonight, then warm and dry conditions for Christmas

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: An upper level low will cross our region tonight, producing scattered light showers. TONIGHT: Scattered showers, possibly mixing with sleet at times. Overnight lows in the upper-30s to low-40s. North wind 3-5 mph. Chance of precipitation: 60%. TUESDAY: Cloudy conditions will give way to...
COLUMBUS, MS
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Sunny Skies For This Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be mostly clear skies will continue. A brief cool-down on Wednesday before much warmer temps for Christmas Eve. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, Monday ties the “Latest First Measurable Snow” for Chicago. Meaning, this winter season will have the least measurable snowfall on record, assuming we get measurable snow. (Credit: CBS)  Also, with only a trace of snow reported for December 2021, this is the least snowy December on record. It’s also tied with three other Decembers. It looks like we’re looking unlikely to pick up snow in the next week. (Credit: CBS) Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 24. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 41. Extended Forecast:  Highs drop into the low 30s for Wednesday but climb back into the 50s by Christmas Eve. Temperatures looks to drop a bit by Christmas Day.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold First Day Of Winter

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s the first day of winter. Tuesday is the shortest day of the year and temperatures start in the 20s and climb to the 40s by mid day. Sunny skies are expected. Wednesday brings colder conditions before a warmup later in the week. Shower chances are likely by Christmas Eve with highs in the 50s.
CHICAGO, IL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
52K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy