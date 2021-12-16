Drying out briefly tonight; Rain returns today

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Drying out briefly tonight

Rain returns late Friday-Saturday

Drier, cooler weather arrives Sunday

Headlines

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely early, ending after sunset tonight. Temps in the 50s this evening. Overnight, expect skies to clear and winds to diminish, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney. Temperatures get cold. Expect morning lows near 30 degrees by tomorrow morning.

Dog Walk Forecast

TOMORROW: Friday gets kicked off with mostly sunny skies, but clouds thicken back up as the day progresses. High temperatures will be more seasonable tomorrow, but still above average in the middle 40s.

Rain by Friday evening

Rain showers start to move in from the south by tomorrow evening. More widespread rain is likely overnight Friday.

Looking at Lights

SATURDAY: Rain likely as the day gets started, tapering off during the second half of the day. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Temperatures warm to the upper 40s. Overnight, we could see a few snow flurries, mainly across the northern Miami Valley.

Rain Outlook

Weekend Forecast

SUNDAY: A cold start to Sunday with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s. Mostly sunny skies expected during the day, but temperatures stay cold with highs only in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies expected on Monday. Morning lows in the mid 20s give way to afternoon highs in the low 40s.

Temperature Trend

TUESDAY: Another chilly, but mostly sunny day. Morning low temperatures start out in the upper 20s. Afternoon highs rebound to the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A few extra clouds possible on Wednesday, but we stay dry. High temperatures climb to the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool for Thursday. Highs in the low 40s.

Sneak Peek at christmas

