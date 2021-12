We are not even two weeks into December and it’s already the month of Parents Behaving Badly. First, the story of James and Jennifer Crumbley, the Michigan parents who bought their troubled son Ethan a gun that he used days later to fatally shoot four students at his high school, wounding several others, and who are now facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the incident. They left the gun unlocked in a drawer in their bedroom, against even the most basic common judgment, and laughed off some disturbing things Ethan’s teachers observed about him and reported to them and school officials.

