ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel: 'Station Eleven' shows complexity of survival

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akO9t_0dOLa2wY00

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel said that living through the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the themes of their show, Station Eleven, premiering Thursday on HBO Max.

The series is about a pandemic, and production shut down in 2020 because of the real-life pandemic.

Davis said she could better understand the feelings survivors of a pandemic might have. Even if they did not lose anyone to the virus, she said, the collective experience is trying.

"It was the ambiguous feelings about going through a pandemic," Davis said in a Television Critics Zoom panel. "There's just this vague grief. I feel like the show sort of has that general feeling."

Based on the book by Emily St. John Mandel, Station Eleven tells two parallel stories, one in the present as the pandemic breaks out, and the other 20 years later as the survivors rebuild.

Davis plays the older version of Kirsten, who survived the pandemic when she was 8 years old (played by Matilda Lawler).

In the present story, Jeevan (Himesh Patel) is a stranger who walks Kirsten home from the subway and ends up as her caretaker. Patel began filming before the pandemic and returned to complete filming under COVID-19 safety protocols.

Patel said seeing the crew wearing masks drove home how people can work together in a crisis.

"You realize how much we're carried by the people we work with," Patel said. "There was a joy in the way that we were finding a way to do it despite difficulties."

In the present-day story, Jeevan gathers supplies and keeps Kirsten safe. Executive producer and director Jeremy Podeswa said the story shows people learning to value human connection in a crisis.

"What matters is other people, the people in your life you care about, your health," Podeswa said. "And also making art, which is what we were all doing with this show, and that really gave us a great sense of purpose."

Davis appears as older Kirsten at the end of the first episode. The series explores how she has developed in the aftermath of the pandemic in parallel with Patel and Lawler's story.

In her past, Kirsten was a child actor in a play, an example of the art to which Podeswa referred. Davis said she still uses her acting skills to survive the future.

"The things that have kept her alive are the things that make her a good actor," Davis said. "She has an instinct, both in the sense of an animal instinct and as an actor an instinct."

In the future, society has had time to rebuild after the cataclysmic pandemic. Davis said Station Eleven shows society forced to the extremes after the crisis.

"Fear can forge new relationships and push people together," Davis said. "It also causes people to act defensively, erratically and violently."

Patrick Somerville adapted St. John Mandel's 2014 novel of the same name. Somerville said the decades in between stories will explore the misunderstandings that can occur when people are separated and lose the means to communicate via technology.

"People don't know why they got separated," Somerville said. "They have 20 years to make up their own stories in their own heads about what happened, but they can't find out what happened."

Kirsten lives in a wilderness, but Davis said the future is not an idyllic paradise, adding that the show falls in a middle ground between a dark post-apocalyptic dystopia and a fairy tale.

"There's danger in the woods, but there's also beauty and rebirth," Davis said. "I'm glad that it's neither a cautionary tale nor idealizing trauma and mass loss."

Lawler began to film her scenes in 2020, too. When she resumed, Davis had time to study her performance as young Kirsten.

"I got to pick up a lot of things and spend time with her outside of the set and just watch," Davis said. "I'm not somebody who really does a lot of mimicking, but I definitely was absorbing how she felt inquisitive or troubled, or how she processed information."

Two new episodes of Station Eleven premiere every Thursday on HBO Max.

Comments / 1

Related
vitalthrills.com

The Before Is Coming Back in the Station Eleven Trailer

HBO Max has revealed the official trailer and key art for Station Eleven, debuting on the streaming service on December 16, 2021. You can watch the trailer for the series using the player below and you’ll find new key art underneath. A post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama...
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

Station Eleven is, Hands Down, the Best New Show of the Year

This isn’t even close: Station Eleven is the best new TV show of the year. It’s haunting, gorgeously made, heartfelt, an end-of-the-world vision that lifts you up as much as it gives you nightmares. It may also be the year’s hardest show to recommend. Will you watch a 10-episode series in which the globe is decimated by a novel flu strain?
TV SERIES
editorials24.com

New Station Eleven Trailer Reveals HBO Max Adaptation

It’s unclear what audience’s appetite for apocalyptic tales is right now, given that we are still very much living through an ever-evolving global pandemic. But judging by the brand-new trailer “Station Eleven,” a limited series set after a similar virus strikes worldwide, the show will offer something unexpected when it debuts on HBO Max later this month: a hopeful view of the end of the world.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

A Pandemic Descends in ‘Station Eleven’ — and Watching It Just Might Make You Feel Good

The timing of HBO Max’s Station Eleven is either unfortunate or spectacular, depending how you look at it. The 10-part adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s acclaimed novel, about the aftermath of a flu pandemic that wipes out most of humanity, arrives while we are still fretting about the impact each new Covid variant will have on our lives. Many viewers may simply not have the tolerance for scenes where people cough in public spaces, hoard supplies, or debate the efficacy of masks against an airborne plague. But the majority of the limited series — adapted by Patrick Somerville (Maniac) and...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Himesh Patel
Person
Mackenzie Davis
Sea Coast Echo

Roush Review: Much Post-Apocalyptic Ado in ‘Station Eleven’

Just what we need: another show about a killer virus wiping out much of humanity. At least this time Shakespeare survives. What’s left of the world, in the upper Midwest anyway, is a stage for the Traveling Symphony, a ragtag caravan of performers in Station Eleven, a disjointed but at times transcendent 10-part adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s acclaimed novel. (The first three episodes, which crisscross a 20-year timeline, premiere Thursday, with the remainder dropping in batches over the next four weeks.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

‘Station Eleven’ Trailer Explores the Aftermath of a Worldwide Pandemic in HBO Max Series

HBO has released a new trailer for their upcoming HBO Max original series Station Eleven. The limited series will be premiering on the streaming service on December 16. Station Eleven is an adaptation of the 2014 novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, which will span multiple generations as it tells the story of multiple survivors attempting to rebuild society in the aftermath of a worldwide pandemic. The trailer opens with Jeevan and Kirsten, played by Himesh Patel and Matilda Lawler, respectively, meeting outside a showing of King Lear, in which the lead actor, Arthur Leander (Gael García Bernal), suffers a heart attack. Though trained as a paramedic, Jeevan is unable to save him. After the show, he attempts to comfort Kirsten, who is one of the child actors in the production. The trailer then cuts to showing the world falling apart as a virus known as the flu begins to sweep through the world and goes on to become a worldwide pandemic.
TV SERIES
Ars Technica

Survivors try to stay positive after deadly pandemic in Station Eleven trailer

A deadly flu wipes out most of humanity and the survives try to cling to hope in the official trailer for Station Eleven, the forthcoming new series from HBO Max about the onset and aftermath of a global flu pandemic that wipes out most of humanity. The ten-episode series is based on the international bestselling novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.
VIDEO GAMES
GreenwichTime

‘Station Eleven’ Is a Thrilling but Oddly Paced Adaptation: TV Review

Years into the COVID-19 pandemic, “Station Eleven” suggests we got off easy. Both the 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel and its limited-series adaptation on HBO Max tell the story of a viral plague that decimates the world’s population too quickly for any response. Novel and TV show alike depict both the first moments of global spread and the state of things 20 years on, in a hardscrabble world where humanity’s remnants seek moments of poetry.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Station Eleven#Child Actor#Television Critics Zoom
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Expanse Season 6 Releases, Station Eleven

Big day for sci-fi and Jeff Bezos, with the releases of The Expanse's sixth and final season and the Riz Ahmed-starring film Encounter, both on Amazon Prime Video. If you prefer to stay firmly in this world but still want to be sad, Sandra Bullock's latest film, The Unforgiven, about a woman trying to navigate the world after a twenty-year prison sentence, also hits Netflix today. Or maybe you're already looking toward the coming days, when we'll get the Succession Season 3 finale, the Selling Sunset spin-off Selling Tampa, and the premiere of the post-apocalyptic miniseries Station Eleven.
MOVIES
IGN

Station Eleven Premiere Review: "Wheel of Fire," "A Hawk From a Handsaw," and "Hurricane"

Station Eleven premieres with three episodes on HBO Max Dec. 16. There’s a dark irony to the fact that filming of HBO Max’s adaptation of Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel about a flu pandemic that wipes out most of human civilization, was interrupted by the spread of COVID-19. That timing could have made the limited series feel either exploitative or irrelevant, but instead, the three-episode premiere manages to beautifully capture the mix of terror and absurdity found in the early days of COVID while delving into how living through a crisis of that scale pushes people to reconsider their priorities.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Station Eleven Series-Premiere Recap: The End

Emily St. John Mandel’s novel Station Eleven opens with an epigraph from the poet Czesław Miłosz: “The bright side of the planet moves toward darkness/ And the cities are falling asleep, each in its hour.” It’s a forensic account of time marching on, not how it feels to be on Earth as hours pass, but what the phenomena looks like from some inhuman perch. As the series premiere of the HBO miniseries based on Mandel’s book ends, that inhuman perspective is personified. A spaceman in orbit watches night crawl across his old home, a Route 66 mug in his space-gloved hand. “There is too much world,” Miłosz’s speaker finishes, overwhelmed by what he cannot see. There’s a corresponding sadness to the spaceman’s remove: He can take in the whole spinning globe, but he can’t touch it.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Vulture

Station Eleven Recap: Day Zero Pain

In Year Twenty, Kirsten Raymonde (played as an adult by Mackenzie Davis) roams northern Michigan with a band of traveling players that she met back in Year Two. That’s when the players found her — thirsty, bloody, clutching her grubby copy of Miranda’s graphic novel. Now as then, the troupe of about two dozen actors and musicians move between outposts in a ragtag caravan of horses and wagons and camper vans, playing Shakespeare to some of the last audiences on Earth. Their route never changes. With each return, they bring more baggage to the places they’ve already passed through. In the series premiere of Station Eleven, time jumped, but here, time slips. The familiarity of the road and the decades of doing Hamlet set off a tornado of free associations for Kirsten. A patch of forest reminds her of Jeevan’s unexplained disappearance; mourning old Hamlet on stage calls to mind her own orphaning. It’s never clarified if her reminiscences are intentional or intrusive, if she’s mining her trauma to make art or if the past simply haunts her.
MUSIC
iowapublicradio.org

'Station Eleven' imagines a strangely humane human apocalypse

Your personal threshold for pandemic fiction, at this stage in our ongoing global kaleidoscopic bacchanalia of doom, may have dropped precipitously since the post-apocalyptic novel Station Eleven became a sensation in 2014. If so, you may consider the prospect of sitting down to watch a viral pandemic wipe out most of humanity over the course of ten hourlong episodes on HBO Max to be akin to that of attending an immersively tactile theatrical experience called Root Canal: The Musical.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’ Review: A Theater Troupe Struts and Frets After a Pandemic Apocalypse

Suppose there’s a pandemic. Whoops! And it alters the future’s trajectory. Been there. It doesn’t take much imagination to connect to the premise of HBO Max’s 10-episode miniseries “Station Eleven”: A deadly swine flu rapidly devastates the Earth’s population. The disaster sends civilization in a tailspin as the few survivors attempt to carve out the rest of their lives against a post-technological backdrop.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Station Eleven’ Episode 2 Recap: Texting at the End of the World

“The body of the owner of this phone is located in the morgue at Lakeview Memorial Hospital,” read the reply. “Do not come here.”. After screaming at the top of her lungs and trashing the room around her, eight-year-old Kirsten staggers out into the hallway, where her concerned erstaz guardians Jeevan and Frank wait with concern. She shows them the message, and collapses, sobbing, into Jeevan’s arms.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Station Eleven’ TV Review: HBO Max’s Post-Apocalyptic Drama Is Essential Discomfort Viewing

Nature triumphs. Green burgeons over streets, along concrete foundations and pillars; a handful of feral hogs snuffle, root, rut in the overgrowth. The land is absent of any traces of mankind save for what they left behind in their departure. Everyone’s gone, not on trips, or on business, but gone gone, permanently, bequeathing their mortgages and HOAs to the pigs, who don’t care about anything other than the chief responsibility people failed to meet: Survival. Happy holidays! Patrick Somerville, Hiro Murai, Jeremy Podeswa, and Emily St. John Mandel got you the best gift of all: The truth. Cuts deep, doesn’t it? “Station Eleven,” HBO Max’s latest doom-forward miniseries, the long-lost spiritual cousin of “The Leftovers,” radiates truth in distress.
TV SERIES
Reason.com

HBO's Station Eleven Imagines a Plague Much Harder to Recover from than COVID-19

American Auto. NBC. Monday, December 13, 10 p.m. Grand Crew. NBC. Tuesday, December 14, 8 p.m. Station Eleven. Available Thursday, December 16, on HBO Max. Stop me if you've heard this one before. There are vague reports of a flu outbreak in Asia and Europe. Then somebody gets off an overseas flight at an American airport. He's coughing a bit. Next thing you know, hospitals are overflowing and people are dying by the thousands. And it just seems to get worse.
TV & VIDEOS
Wiscnews.com

Worth Watching: ‘Station Eleven,’ Return of ‘MacGruber,’ Christmas in the ‘Grey’-verse

Even by Peak TV standards, this mid-December Thursday is remarkably overstuffed, especially in the ever-bustling streaming world. HBO Max launches an ambitious adaptation of the best-selling near-future fantasy Station Eleven. Peacock revives Saturday Night Live’s ridiculous action-hero parody MacGruber—and is also the home of a live-streamed Miss America competition on its 100th anniversary. Grey’s Anatomy and spinoff Station 19 ring out 2021 with holiday episodes. The British royal family remembers the late Prince Philip in a new discovery+ documentary.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” Series

HBO Max has premiered the full-length, three-minute trailer for James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” spin-off series “Peacemaker”. The eight-episode series will take place after that film’s events but also explore the origins of John Cena’s title character as Peacemaker must deal with emotional turmoil in his own life. The series...
TV SERIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
231K+
Followers
46K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy