Times Charities: Funds help woman take her daughter to college

By Claire Kowalick, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 1 day ago

A single mother was about to see her daughter set off on a new journey in life - she just needed help getting her there.

The woman came to The Salvation Army for help paying her water and electric bills.

She showed paperwork that her daughter was accept on a nearly full scholarship to a college in Florida.

The problem was the woman barely had enough money to pay bills each month and now would have the travel expense to get her daughter to the school.

The Salvation Army, through the help of Times Charities, was able to pay the woman's two bills so she would have enough funds to take her daughter to college.

The woman called recently with an update, saying her daughter is settling into the dorms and is excited to start her new journey.

Times Charities, a nonprofit created by the Times Record News more than 20 years ago, raises money during the holiday season to address financial woes throughout the calendar year. Times Charities also helps area veterans get back on their feet.

Donations to Times Charities go to the four partners: Faith Mission, Interfaith Outreach Services, The Salvation Army and Grace Ministries in Burkburnett.

Overhead expenses are not paid from donations.

No money is spent from the Times Charities account until the situations of those seeking help are verified by our partners.

Donations can be made in the form of cash, checks and debit or credit cards. Online donations are also welcome through https://wichitacf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate

Make checks payable to Times Charities/WFACF, and mail them to 2405 Kell #100, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.

