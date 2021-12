ASHWAUBENON - Proximity to clients, an edge in recruiting talent and a second-to-none view tipped the balance sheet in favor of a new tenant's move into the U.S. Venture Center office building in the Titletown District. CLA, also known as CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, announced Thursday it has leased the entire second floor of the seven-story office building developed by the Green Bay Packers in partnership with Commercial Horizons. The Minneapolis-based company provides audit and tax consulting, outsourcing of accounting and payroll services, and...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO