Facing addiction can seem insurmountable—especially when opioids are involved. Doubts of one's ability to stay substance-free; fears around judgment from family, friends, and society; and efforts to manage addiction while continuing balancing life's responsibilities can compound. Now, imagine on top of that, you find out you are pregnant, and now you really want to have a healthy baby but know it could be extra difficult. Will my baby be okay? Should I try to quit cold turkey? How will my doctor react if they find out?

