Stocks

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Firm After FOMC Meeting, Powell Comments

By InvestorsObserver
investorsobserver.com
 2 days ago

Financial stocks turned moderately higher after the Federal Open Markets Committee this afternoon signaled a more hawkish stance for its asset purchases and interest rates in 2022. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was rising 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) also was climbing 0.5%....

www.investorsobserver.com

CNN

Dow tumbles as volatility returns to Wall Street

New York (CNN Business) — Volatility is back on Wall Street: Stocks fell as central banks around the world turn more hawkish and worries about the omicron variant increase ahead of the holidays. US stocks mostly added onto their losses from the prior session, with the Dow (INDU) falling...
investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
Shore News Network

Wall Street weighed down by economy-sensitive cyclical stocks

(Reuters) -Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Friday, weighed down by cyclical stocks linked closely to the economy, as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster. An announcement from the Fed this week signaling three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of...
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Wells Fargo Fell Today

Wells Fargo stock declined further than the broader banking sector. On a rough day for the market in general, shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) fell nearly 5% today for no obvious reason. The decline was more than the drop in the broader sector as the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, which tracks large bank stocks, only fell about 3% today.
Motley Fool

These 2 Dow Stocks Smacked Down the Market Friday

Markets were generally lower, led by the Dow. Goldman Sachs cost the Dow more than 100 points. Home Depot was also a big loser. Friday was a poor end to an up-and-down week on Wall Street. Investors didn't seem comfortable heading into the height of holiday season with uncertainties about the COVID-19 pandemic, monetary policy, and the broader global economy on their minds. As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) posted substantial losses, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) managed to finish close to unchanged.
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slip Friday But Outperform Most Sectors

Technology stocks were ending lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Friday slipping 0.6% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 0.1% this afternoon. In company news, Jabil (JBL) added 1.8% after BofA Securities increased its price target for the contract electronics manufacturer by $4 to $77 a...
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Weaken in Afternoon Trading

Health care stocks turned solidly lower shortly before Friday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.8%, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.4%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing by 2.2% in late trade. In company news, Novo Nordisk (NVO) fell...
investorsobserver.com

US Stocks Drop Again Amid New Pandemic Wave as Tech Slump Pauses

US stocks fell Friday as the latest spike in COVID-19 cases dimmed the economic outlook while a month-long correction in technology growth names paused. The S&P 500 fell 1% to 4,620.64, finishing 1.9% below last Friday's record close. The Nasdaq Composite slipped less than 0.1% to 15,169.68, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.5% to 35,365.44.
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
investing.com

Nasdaq Futures Down 100 Pts; Tech Stocks Under Pressure After Fed Move

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening lower Friday, with tech stocks set to underperform after the Federal Reserve pointed to a series of interest rate hikes next year in an attempt to contain inflationary pressures. At 7 AM ET (1200 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 25 points,...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: FedEx, Oracle, Johnson & Johnson and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Johnson & Johnson — Shares of Johnson & Johnson fell 2.2% after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for Covid-19 over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday. The CDC confirmed 54 cases of people developing blood clots and showing low blood platelet levels after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Moderna shares gained nearly 3%. Pfizer lost 2.7%, however, after it said it would amend its study with BioNTech of its Covid-19 vaccine in children between 6 months and under 5 years of age.
investing.com

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.48%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Oil & Gas, Financials and Industrials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.48%, while the S&P 500 index declined 1.03%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 0.07%.
