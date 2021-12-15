ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Shaking Off Morning Slump in Late Trade

By InvestorsObserver
investorsobserver.com
 2 days ago

Consumer stocks were solidly higher late in Wednesday trading, rebounding from a morning retreat that followed data showing a 0.3% rise in US retail sales during November, down from a revised 1.8% gain the prior month and lagging expectations for a 0.8% increase. At last look, the SPDR Consumer...

www.investorsobserver.com

Shore News Network

Wall Street weighed down by economy-sensitive cyclical stocks

(Reuters) -Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Friday, weighed down by cyclical stocks linked closely to the economy, as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster. An announcement from the Fed this week signaling three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of...
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) sank 0.34% to $323.80 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $25.87 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
Motley Fool

These 2 Dow Stocks Smacked Down the Market Friday

Markets were generally lower, led by the Dow. Goldman Sachs cost the Dow more than 100 points. Home Depot was also a big loser. Friday was a poor end to an up-and-down week on Wall Street. Investors didn't seem comfortable heading into the height of holiday season with uncertainties about the COVID-19 pandemic, monetary policy, and the broader global economy on their minds. As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) posted substantial losses, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) managed to finish close to unchanged.
Motley Fool

4 of the Best Stocks to Buy With $100 in 2022

Whether you're a growth, value, or income investor, there are bargains to be found right now. In a little over 15 days, we'll turn the page on what should go down as another outperforming year for Wall Street. The broad-based S&P 500 was higher by 25% through this past weekend, which more than doubles up its average annual total return of 11% over the past four decades.
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) - P/E: 1.79. Most recently, Acme United reported earnings per share at 0.5, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.94. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.28%, which has increased by 0.13% from 1.15% last quarter. DAVIDsTEA looks to be undervalued. It possesses an...
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 4.53% to $294.80 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Moderna Inc. closed $202.69 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
investorsobserver.com

US Stocks Drop Again Amid New Pandemic Wave as Tech Slump Pauses

US stocks fell Friday as the latest spike in COVID-19 cases dimmed the economic outlook while a month-long correction in technology growth names paused. The S&P 500 fell 1% to 4,620.64, finishing 1.9% below last Friday's record close. The Nasdaq Composite slipped less than 0.1% to 15,169.68, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.5% to 35,365.44.
MarketWatch

Dow's 461-point fall led by losses for Goldman Sachs, Home Depot shares

Shares of Goldman Sachs and Home Depot are trading lower Friday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 461 points, or 1.3%, lower. Goldman Sachs's shares have dropped $13.33 (3.4%) while those of Home Depot are off $11.23 (2.8%), combining for an approximately 162-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Walmart (WMT) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
WOKV

Banks, technology stocks lead another decline on Wall Street

Banks and big technology stocks are leading another decline on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday and every major index is on track for a weekly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:08 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 56% of stocks within the benchmark index were lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 327 points, or 0.9%, to 35,568. The Nasdaq recovered from an early decline and was up 0.4%.
investorsobserver.com

Stocks Mixed Friday, Fall this Week as Fed Increases Pace of Asset Tapering

Stocks were mixed Friday and lower on the week as investors digested a newly hawkish Federal Reserve and an increase in Covid cases due to omicron. Rivian (RIVN) disappointed investors in the electric vehicle maker’s first-ever earnings report. In the report, Rivian cut its production estimates, saying it would be a few hundred deliveries short of its 1,200 vehicle delivery target. Rivian attributed the shortfall to supply chain issues and challenges with ramping up EV battery production.
investorsobserver.com

Lows Continue to Outpace Highs Friday

During trading Friday, 27 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 71 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is down 0.44% so far today while the Dow is down 1.04%, the Nasdaq is up 0.32%, and the Russell 2000 is up 0.99%. Stocks are mostly lower...
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
investing.com

S&P 500 Slips as Bank Stocks Slide

Investing.com – The S&P 500 fell Friday, as banking stocks gave up their gains from a day earlier, and big tech continued to nurse losses. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, or 393 points, the NASDAQ climbed 0.2%. Financials, mostly banking stocks, fell...
Investor's Business Daily

WGO Stock: Winnebago Earnings Nearly Double, Crushing Views

Winnebago (WGO) crushed earnings views, as robust demand for towables and motor homes offset supply-chain and cost headwinds. WGO stock edged higher while Rev Group (REVG) continued to drop days after plunging on weak results and guidance. Both reversed and were up slightly midmorning Friday. Winnebago Earnings. Estimates: For Q1,...
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock increased by 12.58% to $4.74 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.6 million. E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock increased by 9.75% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $60.4 million. Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) shares rose 3.84% to...
investing.com

4 Chip Stocks to Buy for a Year-End Rally

Surging demand from various industries and technological breakthroughs have invited government support and corporate investments into the semiconductor industry to help address the ongoing chip supply crisis. Given the industry’s solid long-term growth prospects, it is wise to bet on chip stocks Micron (MU), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) now.Analysts expect the ongoing semiconductor shortage to last through next year. However, the global semiconductor industry delivered a 24% year-over-year sales growth in October 2021. Also, the possibility of the House’s passage of the $52 billion CHIPS Act by the end of this year and increasing corporate investments to ramp up chip production is likely to ease the situation by the end of 2022. The growing investor optimism in this space is evident in the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 16.8% gains over the past three months, surpassing the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 5.1% returns.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 2.17% to $293.66 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $7.92 below its 52-week high ($301.58), which the company achieved on December 16th.
investing.com

Nasdaq Futures Down 100 Pts; Tech Stocks Under Pressure After Fed Move

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening lower Friday, with tech stocks set to underperform after the Federal Reserve pointed to a series of interest rate hikes next year in an attempt to contain inflationary pressures. At 7 AM ET (1200 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 25 points,...
Motley Fool

Why Freshpet Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) were pulling back after the maker of fresh, refrigerated pet food slashed its full-year guidance over supply chain issues. As a result, the stock closed down 3.2%. So what. In an update this morning, Freshpet said it now expected full-year revenue of $425 million to $430...
