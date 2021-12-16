ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

PS Air Bar hosts pizza party in the snow for children of the Boys & Girls Club

By Madison Weil
KESQ News Channel 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bumdC_0dOLURFS00

PS Air Bar, a local restaurant and bar in downtown Palm Springs (located in the back of Bouschet ) hosted kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs for a Christmas experience on Wednesday: 'Flight to the North Pole.'

The venue, which resembles a vintage airplane, opened after a retired flight attendant, Tom Beatty, had a dream to create a space inspired by travel around the world. Beatty wanted to share that experience with kids who have had a difficult year due to the pandemic. Boys and girls came aboard on Wednesday afternoon for a pizza party in the snow — receiving gifts donated from the local community.

“They were pretty excited and happy…I believe they couldn’t wait for this trip to happen," said Allyson Suy, a young member of the Boys & Girls Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1wVi_0dOLURFS00

“Being a business here in Palm Springs, we wanted to choose an organization especially during these times during COVID…a lot of these children have been in their homes and we wanted to give them a chance to get out and just enjoy an afternoon and be a child again," said Beatty, co-owner, PS Air Bar.

Other local businesses, including Shakey's Pizza Parlour and Monster Shakes helped pull off the Christmas giveaway. PS Air Bar hosted another event from 7-9 p.m . with proceeds benefiting the Make-A-Wish foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idphB_0dOLURFS00

The post PS Air Bar hosts pizza party in the snow for children of the Boys & Girls Club appeared first on KESQ .

