The founder of West Lafayette-based On Target Laboratories Inc. says the recent approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the company’s imaging drug Cytalux brings “a whole rainbow of emotions.” Cytalux uses fluorescent technology to help surgeons spot ovarian cancer tumors. Dr. Philip Low says he believes the drug should “revolutionize the practice of surgery for years” and also fuel development of treatments for other diseases.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO