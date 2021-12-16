Robert J. Martin

Shirley J. Richards 93, passed peacefully at Hanson Hospice on December 11th. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services. She was born in Royalton Township to Cleve and Lucy (Snyder) Burkett in 1928. She was raised on the Meadowbrook Road family farm in Benton Harbor. Her charitable nature emerged early. In school she joined the war effort selling stamps and was a member of the Big Sisters club. One of her favorite activities was singing in the Glee Club. In 1945, at the age of 16, she graduated from Benton Harbor High School as a proud member of the National Honor Society. At 17, she was recommended and accepted a position with Dora B. Whitney, Benton Harbor’s first female attorney. Adept at shorthand, this was her first secretarial position. In 1947 Shirley married Clarence Sill, together they had five daughters. She re-entered the workforce in 1955, spending ten years at Heath Company. The remainder of her career was with Whirlpool, her last position as the executive secretary to the CEO- ABCC division.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO