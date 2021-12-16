Robert J. Martin ANDOVER — Robert James Martin, 75, died Dec. 11, 2021, at his home, of cancer. He was born in New York City, the son of William and Mary Martin. He worked in the semiconductor industry in California for...
Former Kansas State senator Robert Joseph Dole passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Dole lived an extraordinary life, serving his country as a veteran, attorney and political figure. Dole was born and raised in Russell, Kansas. He was said to be passionate about his state and always saw himself pursuing a career where he could help people.
Nancy P. Edwards, 70, of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at I. U. Health Hospital, Bloomington. She was born February 12, 1951, in Lawrence County to Paul and Nola Payton Padgett. She married Floyd “Junior” Edwards in 1979 and he survives. Nancy was a graduate of...
Shirley J. Richards 93, passed peacefully at Hanson Hospice on December 11th. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services. She was born in Royalton Township to Cleve and Lucy (Snyder) Burkett in 1928. She was raised on the Meadowbrook Road family farm in Benton Harbor. Her charitable nature emerged early. In school she joined the war effort selling stamps and was a member of the Big Sisters club. One of her favorite activities was singing in the Glee Club. In 1945, at the age of 16, she graduated from Benton Harbor High School as a proud member of the National Honor Society. At 17, she was recommended and accepted a position with Dora B. Whitney, Benton Harbor’s first female attorney. Adept at shorthand, this was her first secretarial position. In 1947 Shirley married Clarence Sill, together they had five daughters. She re-entered the workforce in 1955, spending ten years at Heath Company. The remainder of her career was with Whirlpool, her last position as the executive secretary to the CEO- ABCC division.
Elijah Christopher Michael Young, 5, of Eldridge, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Eldridge. He was born Dec. 9, 2015, in Springfield, Mo. to Steven and Darcie Young. Elijah was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Julie Richardson. He was a typical little boy. He loved dinosaurs, camping and...
James Brown, “The Godfather of Soul,” passed away 15 years ago, yet his estate is just now being settled. The singer planned to leave the majority of his estate to fund scholarships for children in need, but this action has been delayed due to a wave of litigation.
Nancy Jane (Unroe) Clossin, 84, of Frankfort was our mother. She died on December 6, 2021 at Witham Hospital in Lebanon, Ind. She was born on December 21, 1936 to Willis “Shim” and Nettie (Swisher) Unroe. Nancy and her brothers were raised by their working mother. As children, the family didn’t have much money, but she enjoyed walking the Interurban trail to the city pool and swimming all day. Along the way, Nancy would “steal” fruit from backyards for her lunch. She swam so much as a youngster that her blonde hair turned green!
Ryan Michael Egger, 15, of Warren, Pa., died Wednesday evening, Dec. 8, 2021, at his residence. He was born Sept. 18, 2006, in Warren, Pa. He is the son of Jesse D. and Nickole “Nicki” L. Driscoll Egger of Warren, Pa. Ryan was a freshman at Warren Area High School, where he was member of the school football, basketball, and track team. He was a faithful member of Grace United Methodist Church where he was an acolyte and member of the church youth group.
Catherine (Cathy) Ann Ray, postulant of the Episcopal church and horse enthusiast, passed away in her home in Paw Paw, MI on November 25, 2021 of unexpected health issues. She was 56 years old. A lifelong lover of horses, Cathy was born in 1965 to parents Robert (Bob) and Joyce...
Rose Marie Bell, 90, Warsaw,, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Born Nov. 15, 1931, in Laketon, Rose was the daughter of Henry and Mable (Sickafouse) Reiken. She was a lifetime resident of the Warsaw area. Rose was a member of the...
Cathleen Stough Hayes, a resident of Pima, passed into eternal rest Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix. Cathy was 66. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Cathy will be celebrated Friday, December 17, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. (noon), at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel.
Richard G. Lentini passed away unexpectedly in his Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina home on December 11, 2021. Richard was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA and graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1967. He then pursued a career as a carpenter and completed his apprenticeship through the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. Richard went on to continue his carpentry career while spending 10 years as a park ranger at Yellowstone National Park.
NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Julie Anne (Gierke) Lazarchic, 50, of Seward, NE was called out of this life into eternal life as a gift of God’s grace through faith in Jesus Christ, on Thursday, December 2, 2021. As a baptized child of God she received the crown of eternal life, and celebrates the Resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ in heaven.
Alma Jordan Celestine age 75, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021, at her home. Her memories will forever be cherished by her two daughters, Mary Celestine-Declouiet, Stephanie Celestine-Antione; and one son, Matthew James Celestine Sr.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on Dec 18. 2021, in Fondel Memorial Chapel, funeral service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
Cindy Brown of Lake Waynoka, Ohio left this life on December 3, 2021. She was born June 25, 1956 to the late Charles and Charlotte (nee Mitchell) Barnes in Georgetown, Ohio. Cindy is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years Steve Brown; her loving children Mike (Alesha) Brown of Sardinia, Ohio, Michelle (Tim) Watson of Amelia, Ohio, Amber (Doug) Caraway of Sardinia, Ohio, and Matt (Krystal) Brown of Sardinia, Ohio; her adored grandchildren Megan, Emma, Kaitlyn, Michael, Jayden, Ryleigh, Landen, Trent, Melody, Shane, Brennan, Cody, Peyton, and Skylar; her cherished great grandchildren Odessa Jay, and Paislee; her caring siblings Rick (Debbie) Barnes of Florida, Margie (Tony) Honc of Texas, Jim Barnes of Texas, Sue (Butch) Collins of Anderson, Ohio, Mary (David) Hurst of Hamersville, Ohio; and Steve (Sherry) Barnes of Texas; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
Warren R. Brown, 65, of Niles passed away on December 11, of 2021, at his home. In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Perry and Geraldine (Harris) Brown were delighted when their son arrived at the tail end of winter to welcome spring on March 8, 1956. After finishing his high school education...
MAYSVILLE — Stephanie Gail Applegate departed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. She was born on June 27, 1981, to Phil and Debbie Tucker of Maysville. Stephanie was united in marriage to the love of her life, Bentley W. Applegate Jr.; to this union were born her beloved son, Tyler W. Applegate and daughter, Madison Brooke Applegate.
Theresa “Sissy” Kay Walker, 69, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal. She was born Feb. 19, 1952 to James Leroy Cypret and Geraldine (Davis) Cypret in Stillwater, Okla. She married Billy Walker Feb. 27, 1970. He survives. She graduated from Liberal High School...
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Patsy Simpson White, 71, of Natchez, MS, who departed her earthly life on Nov. 23, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, MS, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez, MS, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Edwin Gene Blue, 87, died peacefully at home in Greenville, Ill., Dec. 8, 2021, concluding a lengthy battle with kidney disease. An impoverished early childhood began in Rome, N.Y., March 29, 1934, as his family traveled about searching for sustainable work during the depression. His time in Upstate New York included an influential stint as student in a one-room school.
