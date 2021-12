The Palouse Knowledge Corridor has selected Richard French to serve as the organization’s executive director. He officially assumed the position on Nov. 1. “We are excited to bring Richard on board to lead the Palouse Knowledge Corridor,” said Brian Kraft, president of the Palouse Knowledge Corridor and assistant vice president for the Innovation and Research Engagement Office at Washington State University. “His experience working with the private sector and government organizations to expand business development, process improvements and technology advancement, and forward-thinking in organizational infrastructure will lend well to building a connection between university innovation and our regional business community on the Palouse.”

