2021-22 Varsity Black Bear Girls’ Basketball

The 2020-21 basketball season was delayed and shortened to a 15-game schedule with no state tournament. A disappointment for sure, but for some, the limited campaign was a stepping stone. Such was the case for Paulsboro High’s girls basketball team, which went 9-6 to register its first winning season in...
Eastside High School returned home with its eighth straight state championship in theatre. The Spartans took home the state title over the weekend in the one-act play competition to win the VHSL 1A State Theatre Championship. In addition to their first-place award, Malik Jallow and Kyleigh Harmon won outstanding actor...
Last year: 10-3 Division: Tri County Diamond. Key players: Riley Fulmer, Sr., G; Chloe Cuzzupe, Evee Spencer, Jr., F; Shannon Pierman, So., F; Megan Donelson, Fr., G; Talia Battavio, Fr., G. Outlook: Coach Brandon Lyons is pulling no punches in stating his enthusiasm for this season. “This is one of...
As we all get set to turn the page and start a new year, the feeling of starting anew has a head start at Trenton Catholic Prep. It’s been nearly a year since the Diocese of Trenton announced in January that then-Trenton Catholic Academy would close. An effort to save the school followed, and ultimately succeeded, over the summer, and the school reopened as Trenton Catholic Preparatory Academy.
Last year: 8-7 Division: BCSL Freedom. Key players: Kenny Fletcher, C, Sr.; Pat Little, G, Sr.; Christian Morrison, G, Sr.; Danny Murphy, G, Sr.; Justin Smith, G, Sr.; Mason Williams, G, Sr. Outlook: the Bears finished a game above .500 with a relatively young team in 2021, and return almost...
