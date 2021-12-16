Fish Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marconews.com

Southwest Florida Fishing Report: Snapper, gag grouper action on the rise

Several frontal passages have provided crisp morning commutes to the grounds, along with a myriad of conditions for anglers prospecting both shallow and deep. Fishing on days of wind and weather have been challenging, while scoring a placid weather window has led to ideal settings and catching success. Complementing the...
theirregular.com

Greater Rangeley area ice fishing report released

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife recently released its first ice fishing reports for the season. The December and early January Fishing Report lists several small bodies of water that typically freeze first, but it is up to the angler to test for ice safety. Remember to always use extreme caution when venturing onto Maine’s waterways. Accessing lakes and ponds should be avoided unless you can be certain of ice conditions by checking ice thickness.
dailynewsandmore.com

Toledo Bend Fishing Report, from Mudfish Adventures

FAIR. Water clear; 66-71 degrees; 4.18 feet low. The water level is 167.8 with no generators running and we had some rainfall this week. The water is clear in the main lake and is stained in the feeder creeks. Water temperature in the main lake is running 60-61 degrees and further back up in the creeks is 51-52. Largemouth bass have been scattered due to the influx of cold water and cooler nights. The crappie bite has slowed this week but should be back as the weather stables. No kayak report this week due to high winds and cold water. No catfish bites were reported this week. We had our first cold front of the season and it has taken the fishing for a loop. Good luck and tight lines! Report from Captain Steve (Scooby) Stubbe, Mudfish Adventures LLC, Mudfish Rod Shop, Kayak/Guide Service.
Field & Stream

Huge Winter Bass On a Fly Rod? Yes, It’s Possible

By the time pumpkin-spice salsa and mayonnaise are back in stores, I’m losing my appetite for smallmouths. I love them dearly, but I spend so many days targeting them in spring and summer that when the temperature starts to drop here in the Northeast, I’d rather don long undies for stripers, pike, and steelhead. I’ve never really had regrets about it either. Until this year, anyway, after I had a chat with Michigan-based guide Mike Schultz.
lincolnjournalonline.com

Fishing This Week

Editor's note: we would like to see and hear about your catch. (706) 359-3229. Your trophy buck is at the taxidermist, your freezer is full, and yesterday you walked past your boat and you are certain it called your name. What time is it? It's time to put out your brush piles of course. Start out by bundling up limbs, […]
Cleveland.com

Runyan, Cominsky win Fall Brawl, Walleye Slam, LEWT: Northeast Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A chilly week of walleye fishing on the rough and tumble waters of Lake Erie was a derby and tournament bonanza for Jake Runyan of Cleveland and his walleye tournament partner Chase Cominsky of Hermitage, Pa. The pair won both the Blaster Walleye Fall Brawl and the Walleye Slam fishing derbies, walking away with last weekend’s Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship in a dominant performance.
Outdoor Life

How to Fillet a Fish

Ray Ruiz grew up in a rough neighborhood in Chicago, and he learned to how to fish from his dad—an immigrant from Mexico. Back then, fishing was about the challenge and finding an escape from everyday life, but it was also about putting some food on the table. Now as a fishing mentor and outreach coordinator, Ruiz is passing down his father’s knowledge by teaching others the basics of fishing. He specializes in finding big fish in urban waters, but he’s also at home on wilderness lakes and local farm ponds.
myrtlebeachonline.com

Grand Strand Fishing Report: Time is right for wahoo, freshwater action ‘phenomenal’

Look For: Spotted seatrout, black drum, red drum, flounder, sheepshead. Comments: Capt. Patrick Kelly of Captain Smiley Fishing Charters in Little River was 1 1/2 hours into a charter trip at midday Thursday and had already caught approximately 20 spotted seatrout. “There’s a bunch of fish but a lot of small ones,” said Kelly. “We’ve got two keepers in the boat. I’ll move around and find (more keepers).” On a Saturday trip, Kelly produced plenty of keepers. “Saturday we really whacked them, a good mix of keeper trout and black drum,” said Kelly. “The trout bite has been fantastic.” Kelly has used live shrimp, Vudu shrimp, DOA shrimp and Z-Man Trout Trick. Kelly notes red drum are schooled up in their winter pattern, and observed a water temperature of 56.6 degrees Thursday. Capt. Mike McDonald of Gul-R-Boy Guide Service in Georgetown has ventured south of town to find a very good trout bite. A cold spell had dropped the water temperature to the lower 50s, even the upper 40s, before last weekend’s warm weather gave it a boost. “It was 52-53, but it had warmed up to 58 (on a Wednesday trip),” said McDonald. The captain produced 21 trout and six red drum on the trip. “We floated shrimp and didn’t do as good,” said McDonald. “We started throwing the plastic and the lower the tide got the better the bite got.” McDonald noted the trout were in the 13-18 inch range and the reds ranged from 15-28 inches. Capt. Dan Connolly of O-Fish-Al Expeditions has caught plenty of trout in Murrells Inlet but has had to work for it. “It’s really not that great of a bite,” said Connolly. “They’re kind of spread out. Sometimes I’ll have to hit 7-8 spots to find something consistent. Then we usually put a hurting on them.” Floating live shrimp, Connolly has also produced some black drum and short flounder. “it seems like when you find a bite, all the species are there hitting something.” Connolly and O-Fish-Al Expeditions is hosting the 6th annual Speckled Studs Trout Tournament, a live-release tournament, out of Marlin Quay Marina on Dec. 18. The Captains Meeting is on Dec. 17, 5-7 p.m., with fishing on Dec. 18, 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The tournament is a fundraiser for the Student Angler League Tournament Trail (SALTT). For more information, call 843-241-7022.
outdoorchannelplus.com

Fly Fishing for Cannibal Trout

Learn how to think like an aquatic serial killer using streamers that match the target species. This article was originally titled "Cannibal Trout" in the April/May 2013 issue of Fly Fisherman magazine. The fish we most love to catch eat MEAT. By meat, I mean other fish. Fish that feed...
Field & Stream

Ice Fishing: The Stupid-Easy Formula For Catching a Pile of Panfish

Humans, especially today, tend to overcomplicate simple tasks. Take finding panfish through the ice for example. There is nothing complicated about filling a bucket with bluegills, crappies, or perch, during the winter months. Some days, it may take a few hours. Other days, far less. But it should happen—assuming you’re on a lake with a viable population of fish—and it shouldn’t take a whole lot of cranial gymnastics or high-end equipment to get it done.
The Blade

Outdoors: Walleye tournaments could make one angler $300K richer

When two of the most financially rewarding walleye fishing tournaments in the world ended at the same hour on the same day recently, the most important person involved in these mega-buck affairs was not one of the anglers, a sponsor, a tackle company representative, or any of the tournament organizers.
louisianasportsman.com

Fishing flouro for big trout

DockSide TV ‘s Chas Champagne heads out in search of big speckled trout in clean water. He uses the new Matrix Flouro to fake out some sow specks.
thelog.com

Fish Report: Early December Offshore Fishing Still Offering Bluefin Tuna, Yellowtail, and Swordfish!

SAN DIEGO一 Recent years have seen Southern California’s offshore fishing season last well into the month of December and this year is currently in line with that trend with the first part of December seeing offshore anglers catching bluefin tuna, yellowtail, and swordfish. The absence of powerful northern and western weather systems continues to allow the water temperature to remain at around 64.5 degrees where the bluefin has been biting at the Tanner Bank and good numbers of bluefin have been content to hold in the area with the current water conditions.
Post Register

Anglers urged to stay safe out on the ice this year

Ice-fishing season is upon us and Idaho Department of Fish and Game staffers are reminding anglers to use precaution when thinking about venturing out on the ice. Ice must be a minimum of 4 inches thick to support a single person, and should be thicker if you’re fishing with friends, a Fish and Game news release said. Ice isn’t uniform throughout a lake, so anglers are advised to drill test holes with an auger as they move to different areas of the lake to ensure the ice thickness is safe.
