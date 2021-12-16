Fish Report

Look For: Spotted seatrout, black drum, red drum, flounder, sheepshead. Comments: Capt. Patrick Kelly of Captain Smiley Fishing Charters in Little River was 1 1/2 hours into a charter trip at midday Thursday and had already caught approximately 20 spotted seatrout. “There’s a bunch of fish but a lot of small ones,” said Kelly. “We’ve got two keepers in the boat. I’ll move around and find (more keepers).” On a Saturday trip, Kelly produced plenty of keepers. “Saturday we really whacked them, a good mix of keeper trout and black drum,” said Kelly. “The trout bite has been fantastic.” Kelly has used live shrimp, Vudu shrimp, DOA shrimp and Z-Man Trout Trick. Kelly notes red drum are schooled up in their winter pattern, and observed a water temperature of 56.6 degrees Thursday. Capt. Mike McDonald of Gul-R-Boy Guide Service in Georgetown has ventured south of town to find a very good trout bite. A cold spell had dropped the water temperature to the lower 50s, even the upper 40s, before last weekend’s warm weather gave it a boost. “It was 52-53, but it had warmed up to 58 (on a Wednesday trip),” said McDonald. The captain produced 21 trout and six red drum on the trip. “We floated shrimp and didn’t do as good,” said McDonald. “We started throwing the plastic and the lower the tide got the better the bite got.” McDonald noted the trout were in the 13-18 inch range and the reds ranged from 15-28 inches. Capt. Dan Connolly of O-Fish-Al Expeditions has caught plenty of trout in Murrells Inlet but has had to work for it. “It’s really not that great of a bite,” said Connolly. “They’re kind of spread out. Sometimes I’ll have to hit 7-8 spots to find something consistent. Then we usually put a hurting on them.” Floating live shrimp, Connolly has also produced some black drum and short flounder. “it seems like when you find a bite, all the species are there hitting something.” Connolly and O-Fish-Al Expeditions is hosting the 6th annual Speckled Studs Trout Tournament, a live-release tournament, out of Marlin Quay Marina on Dec. 18. The Captains Meeting is on Dec. 17, 5-7 p.m., with fishing on Dec. 18, 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The tournament is a fundraiser for the Student Angler League Tournament Trail (SALTT). For more information, call 843-241-7022.

