Trotwood, OH

3-year-old reportedly shot in Trotwood

 1 day ago

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a 3-year-old was reportedly shot at an apartment building in Trotwood early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to Wingate at Belle Meadows Apartments on Outer Belle Drive just before 3 a.m. for a child shot. When they got on scene, another gunshot was heard, prompting a county-wide call for assistance. That call was quickly canceled, however.

Regional Dispatch said it is unclear if anyone was actually shot but our 2 NEWS photographer on scene witnessed a medic drive away from the apartment building.

This is a developing story and we will update it was we learn more information.

WDTN

Toddler, father killed in Trotwood shooting identified

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A three-year-old and her father who died after a shooting in Trotwood have been identified. The Montgomery County Coroner identified the two Friday as three-year-old Trinity Elam and 22-year-old Nico Elam, both of Dayton. Emergency crews were called to Wingate at Belle Meadows Apartments on Outer Belle Drive just before 3 […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Kamran Afzal ready to take reins of Dayton Police Department

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With 30 years in law enforcement, Kamran Afzal will step into Dayton’s top cop slot on Monday, Dec. 20. Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein appointed Afzal as the new chief of police for the Dayton Police Department. Chief Afzal most recently served as police chief in Hopewell, Virginia. He began his […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley schools address nationwide TikTok threat

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Miami Valley schools spoke on rumored threats referring to the TikTok trend, “National Shoot Up Your School Day,” on Dec. 17. Although the threats do not specifically target any school, districts plan on taking these threats seriously. The Northmont City School District said law enforcement in Clayton, Englewood and Union […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Indiana man flees from police into Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An Indiana man was pursued by the police on Tuesday, ending in several charges, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO). Beginning in Richmond, IN, police chased a vehicle on Route 121, west of New Paris. The pursuit began around 9:30 pm, said the PCSO. By the time the […]
INDIANA STATE
WDTN

Springfield man dead at hospital with gunshot wound

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead in Springfield after showing up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Springfield Police said in a release Thursday that 30-year-old Gary Strode died at Springfield Regional Medical Center shortly after he arrived in the emergency room Wednesday with a gunshot wound in his pelvic area. Police […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Semi tips on its side on I-75 Thursday

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck rolled on I-75 early Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 2 am on the southbound side of I-75 near the SR-741 exit. Moraine Police told 2 NEWS the driver suffered a medical issue and drove off the side of the road. The semi struck a guardrail before rolling […]
MORAINE, OH
WDTN

Box truck rear-ends a semi, police say driver was under the influence

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) –A box truck rear-ended a semi, leaving the front end of the box truck damaged and on fire. The crash occurred at the intersection of Needmore Road and Webster Street while they were traveling east on Wednesday around 6:20 pm. According to Harrison Township Police, the driver of the semi left […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

3-year-old girl, father dead after Trotwood shooting

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A toddler and an adult are dead after a shooting in Trotwood Thursday. Emergency crews were called to Wingate at Belle Meadows Apartments on Outer Belle Drive just before 3 a.m. for a child shot. Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson said the first officer to arrive on scene heard a gunshot […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

ODJFS employee stopped relative’s money after fight, says IG

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An employee of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services could be facing charges after allegedly stopping her relative’s money after an argument. A Customer Service Representative with ODJFS, allegedly stopped her relative’s unemployment benefits in June after a personal dispute, the Ohio Inspector General said in a media release. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Kettering Police increasing school presence after social media threat

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is increasing its presence at schools after a school shooting threat circulated on TikTok. The department said on Facebook that a national TikTok trend on social media names December 17 as “National Shoot Up Your School Day.” Police said that even though the threat doesn’t specifically target […]
KETTERING, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Can you help? Where to donate supplies for Kentucky tornado survivors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Organizations across the Miami Valley are rallying support from the community to help those impacted by the tornadoes in Kentucky over the weekend. Some of the latest efforts come from Shelter Community Church in Kettering and With God’s Grace food pantry in Dayton. Ryan Riddell is the pastor of Shelter Church […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTN

Ohio’s case rate continues to rise, Clark County leading

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– According to the Ohio Department of Health, the state’s two-week COVID-19 transmission rate increased by more than 100 since last week. Local health leaders say the state’s recent backlog in data did not affect these numbers. State leaders say the average incidence rate climbed to over 718 cases per 100,000 people, nearly […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio jobless claims drop for beginning of December

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Over 700 fewer Ohio residents filed jobless claims from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS). Ohio residents filed 9,119 initial traditional unemployment claims, which was 183 less than the previous week; and 40,127 filed continued traditional unemployment claims, which was 670 […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: More than 10,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Wednesday, Dec. 15, a total of 1,807,539 (+10,588) cases have been reported, leading to 91,409 (+486) hospitalizations and 11,289 (+50) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,884,418 people — 58.9% of the state’s population — have […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Northeastern Local Schools temporarily goes virtual

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Northeastern Local School District is temporarily taking some of its students out of the classroom because of an increase in coronavirus cases. “The pandemic has been difficult for everyone and continues to make things difficult for schools,” said Dr. John Kronour, superintendent of Northeastern Local School District. “We’ve been fighting to […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley airports to receive over $25M over the next 5 years

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Senator Rob Portman announced that nearly 100 airports across Ohio will be receiving a total of $254 million in federal funding over the next five years. Airports in the Miami Valley and their annual funding allocations: James M. Cox International receiving $4,393,860 each year Dayton-Wright Brothers Dayton receiving $295,000 each […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) – A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed. All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. The […]
ACCIDENTS
