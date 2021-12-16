3-year-old reportedly shot in Trotwood
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a 3-year-old was reportedly shot at an apartment building in Trotwood early Thursday morning.
Crews were called to Wingate at Belle Meadows Apartments on Outer Belle Drive just before 3 a.m. for a child shot. When they got on scene, another gunshot was heard, prompting a county-wide call for assistance. That call was quickly canceled, however.
Regional Dispatch said it is unclear if anyone was actually shot but our 2 NEWS photographer on scene witnessed a medic drive away from the apartment building.
