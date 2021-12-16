ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

At least 5 dead after tornadoes, storms blast through Great Plains and Midwest

By Bryan Pietsch
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least five people are dead after a powerful storm system of more than 20 tornadoes swept through the central United States on Wednesday with high winds that spread wildfires and knocked down power lines, leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without electricity. Most of the fatalities occurred in...

Related
Click10.com

Tornado possible in Florida as strong storms bring in cold front

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tuesday is expected to be a stormy day that will eventually give way to a Christmas-week cooldown. Parts of the state near Fort Myers and Naples were under a tornado watch Tuesday morning, and while that didn’t extend to South Florida, the National Weather Service said “strong to damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall [are] possible” and “a tornado also cannot be ruled out with this activity.”
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NWS Says 16 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Unprecedented Winter Storm

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least 16 tornadoes touched down in Minnesota last week as an historic storm swept through the state. The following tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service: – Hartland: EF-2 – Alden 1: EF-1 – Alden 2: EF-1 – Hayward: EF-0 – Myrtle: EF-1 – London: EF-1 – Racine: EF-1 – Sumner: EF-0 – Preston: EF-0 – Carrolton: EF-1 – Arendahl: EF-1 – Rushford Village: EF-1 – Plainview Area: EF-1 – Money Creek: EF-1 – Wyattville: EF-0 – Homer: EF-1 The EF scale rates tornadoes based on wind speed. EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes are rated as “weak” twisters, according to the NWS, while EF-2 tornadoes are considered “strong.” The Hartland tornado, the only EF-2 to touch down in Minnesota during last week’s storm, reached 115 mph, the NWS said. Last week’s storm marked the first December tornadoes on record in Minnesota. READ MORE: From Record Snow To December Tornadoes, ‘Unusual’ And Extreme MN Weather Driven By Climate Change While NWS reports say no one was injured or killed, they note damage to numerous buildings, trees and other structures.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: High Fire Danger For The First Day Of Winter

DENVER (CBS4) – The first day of winter along the Front Range will bring critical fire danger to many areas thanks to more unusually mild and dry weather. The highest danger is in the foothills where westerly winds could gust up to 65 mph at times. It’s no coincidence the foothills are a under a Red Flag Warning until 5 p.m. on Tuesday since that’s the region where the strongest wind will be found. The warning includes all areas between 6,000 and 9,000 feet in Jefferson and Boulder Counties. The warning also includes all of Larimer County including Fort Collins and...
DENVER, CO

