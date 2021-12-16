ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Flood from illegal coal mining traps 21 people in China

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0McPCM_0dOLOGZR00
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work at a coal mine at Duxigou Village of Xixinzhuang Township in Xiaoyi City in northern China's Shanxi Province, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. More than 20 people were trapped after a coal mine was flooded in the city of Xiaoyi, north China's Shanxi province, as a result of illegal mining, local authorities said Thursday. (Cao Yang/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers on Thursday were trying to reach 21 people trapped by a flood because of illegal mining for coal in northern China, authorities said.

The accident happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday in Xiaoyi city in Shanxi province, a major coal-producing region southwest of Beijing.

Water was being pumped out of the mine, and the water level was falling, the Xiaoyi government said in an update on social media.

Police have detained six people and others were being sought in connection with the incident, the report said.

China has cracked down on illegal mining in recent years, sharply reducing what was a high fatality rate, but a shortage of coal this year has driven up prices, prompting a surge in mining.

BBC

The teenagers and the nun trying to stop an Australian coal mine

When eight teenagers and an elderly nun in Australia teamed up for a climate case, they won, in a historic judgement. Their case has now been appealed by the country's government. If the final verdict swings in their favour, it will have ramifications not just for Australian law but for climate cases world-wide.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

At least 11 dead and dozens more missing after refugee boat capsizes in stormy winter weather off Malaysia

At least 11 people were killed after a boat carrying Indonesian refugees capsized in stormy winter weather in the South China Sea off the coast of Malaysia. Around 25 people are still missing, Malaysian authorities said. The boat with 50 migrants on board sank around 4.30am on Wednesday off the coast of Tanjung Balau in southeastern Malaysia, announced the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.The maritime agency rescued 14 people following a search and rescue mission. The survivors and the boat were found on a beach in Tanjung Balau along with passengers’ personal belongings like pictures, wallets, bags and clothes. The survivors...
ACCIDENTS
techworm.net

Bitcoin Mining Has Fully Recovered From China’s Ban

Earlier this year, China completely banned Bitcoin mining. The ban literally shut down more than half of the world’s miners overnight. It’s important to know that, the Bitcoin network’s hash rate showcases how much computing power is performing Bitcoin mining. For several years, China has been the...
ECONOMY
ARTnews

Earliest Gold-Plated Bronze Buddha Statues Found in China’s Shaanxi Province

Two statues that archaeologists said qualify as the oldest known gold-plated bronze Buddha statues found in China were unearthed in the province of Shaanxi. News of the statues was reported in the Chinese state-run media last week. According to the news agency Xinhua, the dig was overseen by the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology. Archaeologists found the objects in Chengren Village, and they believe the statues date back to the Eastern Han Dynasty, which lasted from 25 C.E. to 220 C.E. Alongside the statues, archaeologists also found ancient pottery. Both statues are small enough to be held in a person’s palm—one measures just...
CHINA
mining.com

Billionaire Adani’s disputed mine shows ditching coal isn’t easy

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s coal mine in Australia, a project that’s become a global emblem for opposition to fossil fuels, is preparing to begin exports after more than a decade of bitter dispute over its development. Proposed in 2010 and stalled by legal challenges, financing setbacks and a sustained campaign from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
