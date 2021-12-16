ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) & Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Critical Analysis

By ETF Daily News Team
 1 day ago

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends. Profitability. This table compares AEye and Tenneco’s net margins, return on...

Benzinga

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
investorideas.com

New Stocks to Watch at Investor Ideas (NYSE: SG) (Nasdaq: PTLO), (NYSE: LTH), (Nasdaq: VLCN), (NYSE: BFLY) (NYSE: IRNT)

Point Roberts, WA and Delta, BC - December 17, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Investorideas.com, a global news source and expert investing resource, announces its weekly roundup of stocks to watch in Food & Beverage, Sports, Automotive, Medical Devices and Cybersecurity. Today's stocks have been added to our lists of free stock directories in each sector.
MemeStockMaven

Rivian Stock: Why It May Continue To Struggle Past Earnings

On its first earnings day ever, one popular electric vehicle maker saw its shares plummet. On December 16, Rivian stock (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report dipped 5% during regular trading hours and another 10% after the closing bell. In the process, roughly $15 billion in market value vanished into thin air.
Benzinga

Winnebago Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Winnebago Industries beat estimated earnings by 56.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.51 versus an estimate of $2.25, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $362,869,000.00 from...
Benzinga

Mizuho Is Bullish On Roper Technologies, Honeywell; Neutral On 3M

Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey initiates coverage of three Industrial conglomerates. The analyst initiated Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) with a Buy rating and a price target of $550, implying an upside of 13%. Linzey noted Roper has been on a multi-year transformation into predominantly software and medical businesses and away from...
etfdailynews.com

Financial Review: JSR (JSCPY) versus Its Competitors

JSR (OTCMKTS: JSCPY) is one of 17 public companies in the “Industrial inorganic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare JSR to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.
etfdailynews.com

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG): Price Now Near $131.61; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, THG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.54 (0.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Eaton Corp

Within the last quarter, Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $174.7 versus the current price of Eaton Corp at $164.82, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts...
Benzinga

Worthington Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Worthington Industries beat estimated earnings by 23.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.72, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $501,908,000.00 from...
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Enerpac Tool Group

In the current session, Enerpac Tool Group Inc. (NYSE:EPAC) is trading at $22.83, after a 0.13% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 0.79%, and in the past year, by 0.53%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For AAR

Right now, AAR Inc. (NYSE:AIR) share price is at $36.34, after a 1.42% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 1.76%, but in the past year, increased by 3.30%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
etfdailynews.com

Financial Comparison: MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends. Risk and Volatility. Bilibili has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that...
etfdailynews.com

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 292.3% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
etfdailynews.com

Head to Head Contrast: iFresh (IFMK) & Its Competitors

IFresh (NASDAQ: IFMK) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare iFresh to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk. Risk & Volatility.
etfdailynews.com

Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY) and The Competition Financial Comparison

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS: LBUY) is one of 31 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Leafbuyer Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends. Analyst...
etfdailynews.com

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,350.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AZO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.
etfdailynews.com

Critical Survey: Rand Capital (RAND) vs. Its Peers

Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rand Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
etfdailynews.com

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “. Shares of USWS opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. U.S. Well Services has a...
