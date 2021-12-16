AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) & Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Critical Analysis

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AZO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO