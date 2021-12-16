ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freddy Galvis signs 2-year deal with Japan’s SoftBank Hawks

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' Freddy Galvis warms up before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Miami. The veteran infielder Galvis has signed a two-year deal with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Japanese baseball. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Veteran infielder Freddy Galvis has signed a two-year deal with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japanese baseball.

The club in Nippon Professional Baseball confirmed the length of the contract with The Associated Press but declined to give financial details. Reports in Japan say the total contract could be worth 700 million yen, or about $6 million.

Galvis played for the Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles in the 2021 season. The shortstop has also played for the San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays and the Cincinnati Reds.

Last season marked his second stint with the Phillies.

“I’m so grateful and happy to be part of such a wonderful franchise,” Galvis said in a statement in English provided by the club. “I can’t wait to start playing with my teammates to give the fans and city another championship.”

Galvis has a career batting average of .246 with 109 home runs.

