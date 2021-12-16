ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Japan trade recovers as supply chain troubles ease

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Japan's exports jumped 20% and imports rose at an even faster pace in November as disruptions to manufacturing supply chains eased. Preliminary trade data reported Thursday showed imports surging nearly 44% from a year earlier, pulling the country into a deficit, as surging oil prices pushed costs sharply...

