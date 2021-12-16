JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €35.50 Price Target

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $343.11.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO