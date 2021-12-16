JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €35.50 Price Target

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.93) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.90) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($62.11) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.79) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.50) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,231.82 ($55.92).
