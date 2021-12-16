ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €35.50 Price Target

By ETF Daily News Team
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UN01. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on...

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Several other research analysts have also commented on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.
Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “. Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “
Analyst Ratings For BioNTech

Within the last quarter, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $280.4 versus the current price of BioNTech at $287.05, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated BioNTech...
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €16.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.29) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on ENI in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.57) price objective on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.40 ($16.18).
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 3,750” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.93) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.90) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($62.11) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.79) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.50) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,231.82 ($55.92).
Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rallied 1.26% to $44.13 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.75% to 4,634.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.56 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.74.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Several other research firms also recently commented on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.19.
Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 292.3% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.11

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 120136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.14. Several analysts recently issued reports on the...
Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.08.
Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $343.11.
CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.14.
Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 81,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 735,009 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $9.91. Several brokerages have weighed in on...
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading 3.8% Higher

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) traded up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $43.88. 30,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 664,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28. Several equities analysts recently...
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 26,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 395,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.
