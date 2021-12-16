ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Goodwin (LON:GDWN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Shares of LON GDWN opened at GBX 3,146 ($41.58) on Wednesday. Goodwin has a 12-month low of GBX 2,720 ($35.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,000 ($52.86)....

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “. Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the November 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyzing SPAR Group (SGRP) and Its Competitors

SPAR Group (NASDAQ: SGRP) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SPAR Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
2 Cheap Stocks With 10X Potential to Buy in 2022

You've probably noticed that stock market volatility has picked up recently. That's especially true if you're invested in highly valued growth stocks, many of which have declined by 30%, 50%, or even more from their all-time highs. While nobody enjoys watching the value of their investments go down, periods of...
Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG): Price Now Near $131.61; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, THG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.54 (0.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “
Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “
Moderna Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 2.21% to $283.28 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 2.15% to 15,565.58 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $214.21 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.32

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.32 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 30.50 ($0.40). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 32.38 ($0.43), with a volume of 1,012,253 shares traded.
SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.95. SPI Energy shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 275,777 shares changing hands. Separately, Maxim Group...
Financial Comparison: MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends. Risk and Volatility. Bilibili has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that...
Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 1,377.5% in November

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,904,500 shares, a growth of 1,377.5% from the November 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,731.4 days.
Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.32

Shares of Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.32 and traded as high as C$20.48. Torstar shares last traded at C$20.44, with a volume of 7,841 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of...
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 3,750” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.93) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.90) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($62.11) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.79) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.50) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,231.82 ($55.92).
