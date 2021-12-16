ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

By ETF Daily News Team
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other analysts also recently commented on IIVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a hold rating to...

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “. Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Several other research analysts have also commented on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.
Short Interest in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Declines By 35.7%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “
First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “
Motley Fool

Why StoneCo Stock Sank by 9% Today

StoneCo fell Thursday morning in correlation with a broad sell-off in high-growth stocks. The stock is now down by more than 50% in the past month. Its price-to-sales ratio is at one of its lowest points in its history as a publicly-traded company. What happened. Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) were...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Top-Rated Stocks: Photronics Stock Sees Composite Rating Climb To Superb 96

The IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating for Photronics (PLAB) rose from 92 to 96 Thursday. The revised score means the stock currently tops 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. Photronics stock fell Thursday in sync with a tech sector retreat. Brookfield, Conn.-based Photronics...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mizuho Is Bullish On Roper Technologies, Honeywell; Neutral On 3M

Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey initiates coverage of three Industrial conglomerates. The analyst initiated Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) with a Buy rating and a price target of $550, implying an upside of 13%. Linzey noted Roper has been on a multi-year transformation into predominantly software and medical businesses and away from...
BUSINESS
etfdailynews.com

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.52% from the stock’s previous close.
MARKETS
Reuters

Nasdaq closes sharply lower as investors dump growth stocks

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors. Nvidia (NVDA.O) Apple (AAPL.O) Microsoft (MSFT.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Tesla (TSLA.O)tumbled between 2.6% and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analysts Slash Adobe Price Target Post Q4 Results

Analysts slashed price targets on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) as it reported mixed Q4 results and issued an outlook below consensus. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $670 to $630 (11.3% upside). Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Hold. Oppenheimer analyst Brian...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mizuho Bullish On Hubbell, Eaton, AMETEK; Neutral On Rockwell Automation, Vertiv

Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey initiated coverage on five electrical equipment companies' stocks. The analyst initiated Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $345. Linzey mentions that Automation demand has been "robust" and new product development and the leveraging of acquisitions are opening new markets,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For December 17, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion before the opening bell. Darden Restaurants shares slipped 0.8% to $145.99 in after-hours trading. FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Highest Yielding Dow Jones Stocks

Created in 1896 by Charles Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the oldest and most followed equity indexes for overall stock market health. The Dow Jones Industrial Average consists of 30 stocks on a price-weighted basis. The index has changed its holdings many times throughout history and...
STOCKS

