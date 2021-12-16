ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

By ETF Daily News Team
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAbbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price...

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “
STOCKS
Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “. Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abbott Laboratories#Abt#Research Analysts#Abt Rrb#Marketbeat Ratings#Svb Leerink#Morgan Stanley#Atlantic Securities#Royal Bank Of Canada#Evp
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “
STOCKS
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Several other research firms also recently commented on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.19.
MARKETS
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.45.
RETAIL
BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “. Separately, TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a c+ rating to a b...
STOCKS
Brokers Offer Predictions for Roblox Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Roblox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading 3.8% Higher

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) traded up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $43.88. 30,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 664,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28. Several equities analysts recently...
STOCKS
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “. NYSE:BRMK opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The...
STOCKS
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,350.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AZO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.
ECONOMY
Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target to $46.00

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.63.
STOCKS
JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.81.
STOCKS
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $236,000 Position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Savara worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “
STOCKS
Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 81,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 735,009 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $9.91. Several brokerages have weighed in on...
STOCKS
Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,658 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Investar worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.08.
MARKETS
$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report sales of $112.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $113.50 million. Lantheus posted sales of $94.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
STOCKS

