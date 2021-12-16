Cowen Initiates Coverage on Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.57.

