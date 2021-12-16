ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Cowen Initiates Coverage on Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAPEN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “. Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Several other research analysts have also commented on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apen#Biotechnology Company#Design#Zacks Investment Research#Marketbeat#Cpmg Inc
etfdailynews.com

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Financial Analysis: Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI) versus The Competition

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ: AHPI) is one of 44 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Allied Healthcare Products to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.52% from the stock’s previous close.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the November 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mizuho Is Bullish On Roper Technologies, Honeywell; Neutral On 3M

Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey initiates coverage of three Industrial conglomerates. The analyst initiated Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) with a Buy rating and a price target of $550, implying an upside of 13%. Linzey noted Roper has been on a multi-year transformation into predominantly software and medical businesses and away from...
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Legend Biotech Stock (LEGN): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) increased by over 4% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) – a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications – increased by over 4% during intraday trading today. Investors responded positively to Legend Biotech announcing that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 7.5 million American depositary shares (ADSs), each representing 2 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $40 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of approximately $300 million.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.57.
BUSINESS
etfdailynews.com

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

$1.79 EPS Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will announce $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Head-To-Head Contrast

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends. Insider & Institutional Ownership. 67.4% of DLocal shares are held by...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy