Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 1 day ago

According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue...

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “
Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “. Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Short Interest in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Declines By 35.7%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.
First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “
GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Several other research analysts have also commented on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the November 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “
Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Up 279.0% in November

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, an increase of 279.0% from the November 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.08.
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “. NYSE:BRMK opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The...
BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “. Separately, TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a c+ rating to a b...
Brokers Offer Predictions for Roblox Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Roblox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Down 4.5%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.86 and last traded at $66.91. 39,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,397,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.09. Several...
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading 3.8% Higher

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) traded up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $43.88. 30,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 664,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28. Several equities analysts recently...
American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) PT Lowered to $37.00

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,658 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Investar worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “. Shares of USWS opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. U.S. Well Services has a...
$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report sales of $112.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $113.50 million. Lantheus posted sales of $94.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
